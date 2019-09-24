Piketon football statistics @ Valley - Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 15-66, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 13-22; Levi Gullion 3-7.
Passing: Levi Gullion 11-for-25 for 148 yards, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Camren Loar 7-87, Johnny Burton 2-43, Austin Henderson 2-18.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 10, Kydan Potts 9, Sammy Savage 8, Logan Maynard 8, Connor Galloway 5, William Brewster 4, A.J. VanHoy 4, Colin Alley 4, Bryce Wooldridge 3, Jeremy Copley 3, Steven Salyer 2, Johnny Burton 1, Jon Carpenter 1, Tyler Galloway 1, Briar Thompson 1, Camren Loar 1.
Tackles for Loss: William Brewster 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): William Brewster 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 3, Logan Maynard 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 1.
Caused Fumbles: A.J. VanHoy 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 1 point-after kick for 1 point.
Piketon Football Statistical Totals - 3 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 35-234, 2 TDs; Austin Henderson 42-166, 3 TDs; Levi Gullion 4-8; Nate Waddell 2-20; Alan Austin 2-17; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 32-for-67 for 465 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Camren Loar 8-134, 1 TD; Johnny Burton 8-132, 1 TD; Chris Chandler 6-102; Austin Henderson 6-74; Kydan Potts 2-14, 1 TD; Brody Fuller 1-6; Sammy Savage 1-3.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 28, Sammy Savage 25, Connor Galloway 22, Kydan Potts 14, A.J. VanHoy 11, Logan Maynard 10, Easton Lansing 10, Colin Alley 9, Jeremy Copley 8, Bryce Wooldridge 7, Tyler Galloway 6, Johnny Burton 6, Camren Loar 3, Eli Bear 2, William Brewster 5, Jon Carpenter 2, Steven Salyer 2, Braiden Dunham 1, Briar Thompson 1.
Tackles for loss: Austin Henderson 4, Sammy Savage 1, William Brewster 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 3-18, William Brewster 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 2, Austin Henderson 2, Eli Bear 2, Connor Galloway 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 4, Colin Alley 3, Logan Maynard 2.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 2, Levi Pettit 1, Bryce Wooldridge 1, Austin Henderson 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 1, Braiden Dunham 1, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 4 TDs for 24 points; Sammy Savage - 2 TDs for 12 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points; Johnny Burton - 1 TD for 6 points; Camren Loar - 1 TD for 6 points.
