A young Waverly Lady Tigers soccer team continues to battle through the season. 

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers (5-4, 4-3) defeated the hosting Waverly Lady Tigers (1-10-1, 1-6-1) by a 3-0 score on Tuesday, Sept. 28. 

Ironton St. Joseph's Chloe Sheridan scored an unassisted goal just over six minutes into play to give the Flyers the lead. Laiken Unger added another goal 16 minutes before half time. In the second half, Aubry Sutton scored with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

Emma Davis led the Tigers with five shots on goal. Delani Teeters added three.

Waverly finished with eight shots on goal in all, while Ironton St. Joseph had 12. Each team had three corner kicks. Waverly had five saves, while Ironton St. Joseph had six. 

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Waverly suffered a 5-1 home defeat versus Minford.

Lauren Murphy connected on Waverly's lone goal on a direct kick from 30 yards out. Lady Tiger goalkeeper Abby Green had 12 saves. 

On Thursday, Oct. 7, Waverly fell 6-0 to Unioto. Izzy Hauck was the goalkeeper and collected 12 saves. 

Waverly is set to take on Miami Trace Monday at home, followed by Portsmouth West Thursday at home. 

