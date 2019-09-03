Although they are few in numbers, the Piketon Redstreaks continue to make strides in early season cross country competition.
Piketon competed in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational Saturday. The high school boys team was one runner short of being able to generate a team score. Senior Jarrett Klinker led the way by crossing the line 44th in 18:21.1. Senior Bryce Morgensen followed in 90th at 20:09.1. Sophomores Wyatt Fout (130th, 21:16.7) and Tyler Sowards (151st, 22:13.3) completed the results.
A total of 236 runners competed in the race. Sheridan junior William Wilke won in a time of 16:08.9, followed by the runner-up, Cedarville junior Ethan Wallis, in 16:12.3. Fisher Catholic won the team title with 143 points, while Fairfield Union was the runner-up team with 153 points.
In the high school girls competition, Fairfield Union won the team title with 58 points, followed by runner-up Watterson (75). The overall race winner was Fairfield Union junior Madison Eyman in 19:12.6. She was followed by Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour in 19:34.2.
Individually for Piketon, Kenzie Mays was 54th overall in 23:48.5, followed by Kalyn Mays in 26:13. Senior Abby Carter was 129th in 27:22.2.
The junior high Redstreaks were the only Piketon team to score, placing 16th with 481 points. Sheridan took the team title with 23 points, followed by runner-up Circleville with 111 points. Minford seventh grader Myles Montgomery won the race in 11:05.6, followed by the runner-up, eighth grader Charles Putnam of Portsmouth, who finished in 11:11.3.
For Piketon, eighth-grader Frank Hurst led the way, finishing 119th in 16:10.4. The remaining seventh grade placers included Grayson Roberts (129th, 16:55.6), Hayden Klinker (141st, 18:06.7), Mason Roberts (145th, 18:59.1), and Connor McGlone (146th, 19:03.1).
The Redstreaks will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Southeastern’s Aaron Reed Invitational.
