Hudson Kelly scores

Waverly senior Hudson Kelly finds his way through Minford defenders in the paint for a close range shot in Tuesday evening’s home contest.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Facing one of the top teams in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Waverly Tigers found themselves in a battle from the very start.

In Tuesday’s home contest, the Tigers suffered a 69-32 defeat to the visiting Minford Falcons. Senior Hudson Kelly returned to the lineup after being injured, but point guard Caden Nibert was out with an injury.


