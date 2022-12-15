Facing one of the top teams in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Waverly Tigers found themselves in a battle from the very start.
In Tuesday’s home contest, the Tigers suffered a 69-32 defeat to the visiting Minford Falcons. Senior Hudson Kelly returned to the lineup after being injured, but point guard Caden Nibert was out with an injury.
After Minford scored the initial bucket, Hudson Kelly made his way through the paint to score, tying the game at 2-2. The Falcons followed with 11 unanswered points, taking an early double digit lead. By the end of the opening quarter, they were ahead 20-6.
“Turnovers ... we got off to a bad start again. We can’t give up 20 points in the first quarter and fight back,” Waverly coach Evan Callihan said. “We’ve had trouble scoring. When we get down like that, we put ourselves in a hole. We can’t afford to get out to starts like that. We knew they were going to press us. We practiced for it, but it is hard to simulate. They are a physical team that is very skilled. (Myles) Montgomery is one of the best players in the area. (Jackson) Shoemaker is good. They executed.”
Starting the second quarter, Minford forced four Waverly turnovers and rolled off 10 straight points. Cade Carroll provided Waverly’s first basket of the quarter and Hudson Kelly had the second. The remaining six points from the Tigers in the half came from freshman Carson Peters. Waverly trailed 47-16 at the break.
Hudson Kelly and Carroll provided some points for the Tigers in the fourth quarter. Then Will Armstrong, Mason Kelly, Jake Schrader and Peters all scored in the fourth quarter, wrapping up the 69-32 loss.
Hudson Kelly and Peters both scored eight points to lead the Tigers.
“Those guys who came in the fourth quarter, Carson Peters and Will Armstrong, both gave us some great minutes. Cade Carroll does everything you ask of him. Those guys play with a lot of fight. We have to keep getting better. That starts at practice,” Callihan said.
“We are trying to find some consistency in practice. We’ve practiced 30 times, but out of those 30. We’ve had many practices when we don’t have all of our guys there for various reasons. That’s part of it. It is hard to get better when we don’t have all of our guys in practice. I talked to them about it afterwards. That stuff carries over to the game.”
Callihan is thankful that Hudson Kelly has been able to return to the playing floor. He is the only returning starter from last year’s team.
“Hudson has worked his tail off. From day one, he has been going to physical therapy every day. He plays like it is his last season. He will do anything to get out there. That shows the fight that he has. It is hard as a senior going through change. But from day one, he has been, ‘Yes Coach, Yes sir.’ He is the leader of our team,” Callihan said.
“At practices, he rallies everybody. As good of an athlete as he is, he is even a better student and person. He has big goals for himself. I can’t say anything but good about Hudson.”
