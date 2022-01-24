Winning three games in an eight day span saw the Piketon Lady Redstreaks snap their recent winless drought in a big way.
Piketon recorded back-to-back wins in Pickaway County in Saturday matchups, taking down Logan Elm 59-36 on Jan. 15 and then holding on for a 51-43 conquest over the Westfall Mustangs on Jan. 22. In between those clashes, the Lady Streaks went into Ross County and came away with a narrow 45-42 win.
To start the winning streak, Piketon unloaded with a strong first half at Logan Elm, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter and 24 more in the second. Kennedy Jenkins led Piketon's attack in that opening quarter, producing 11 of the 20 points, including a pair of three-point shots. Ali Taylor added another three-pointer, while Jazz Lamerson, Laney Brown and Abrial Johnson added two points each. The second quarter saw Piketon spread the scoring wealth, led by Lamerson's six points. Also scoring were Addison Johnson, Abrial Johnson, Sadie Bear and Olivia Farmer. At the break, Piketon was up 44-12, essentially putting the game out of reach.
Logan Elm tried to cut into the deficit in the third quarter with 13 points. However, Lamerson and Jenkins combined for 11 points. Abrial Johnson and Farmer finished the scoring for PHS in the final quarter of the 59-36 win.
For the Lady Streaks, Lamerson and Jenkins each scored 16 points, while Abrial Johnson followed with 10 points. For Logan Elm, M. Wilson led with 13 points, followed by Fischer with nine points.
After winter weather postponed a Jan. 18 Scioto Valley Conference contest at Huntington, the Lady Redstreaks returned to action on Thursday, Jan. 20 and came away from Zane Trace with a narrow 45-42 victory over the Lady Pioneers.
A slow start forced Piketon to come from behind. Zane Trace took control first by going up 13-5 by the end of the opening quarter. Piketon's only points came from Natalie Cooper and Laney Brown in the post.
Cooper continued to score in the second quarter, having eight of Piketon's 15 points. The Lady Pioneers added 13, staying in front 26-20 at the break.
The third quarter was low scoring for both teams, but Zane Trace took the advantage again, outscoring Piketon 9-4. That left the Lady Redstreaks facing a 35-24 deficit.
Coming from behind, Piketon unloaded with a 21 point fourth quarter. Jazz Lamerson, who had been held scoreless through three quarters of play, unloaded with a run of 13 points, including a pair of crucial free throws. Addison Johnson, who had also been limited to no points, scored six, including four free throws. Kennedy Jenkins also drew a foul and hit both of her freebies. Defensively, the Lady Redstreaks held the Lady Pioneers to seven points to come away with the 45-42 conquest.
Cooper led the Lady Redstreaks in scoring with 15 points, followed by Lamerson with 13 and Addison Johnson and Jenkins with six points each. Zane Trace was led by Emily Allen with 14 points, Kinley May with 11 points and Alara Crow with 10 points.
Saturday, Jan. 22, was another SVC battle as the Lady Redstreaks tangled with the Westfall Lady Mustangs, taking a 51-43 win back to Pike County.
The two teams battled to a 14-14 tie after the opening quarter. Natalie Cooper led the way for Piketon with seven of those points.
Jazz Lameron led the way for Piketon in the second quarter, producing eight of the 12 points, while Kennedy Jenkins had the other four. Westfall added 14 more points to take a 28-26 lead at the break.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the third quarter, but the Lady Streaks managed to move ahead, 35-32, with Lamerson, Addison Johnson and Ali Taylor scoring.
Piketon continued to stay in front, hitting 6-of-8 shots from the foul line in the final quarter to extend the lead and win 51-43. Cooper, Taylor, Lamerson, Addison Johnson and Jenkins all scored during the final eight minutes.
Lamerson led Piketon in scoring with 19 points, followed by Jenkins with 15 and Cooper with 10. Gabby Petete led Westfall with 17 points.
Piketon was scheduled to head to Adena Tuesday evening. The Lady Redstreaks will be back home Thursday evening to face Paint Valley.
BOX SCORES:
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Piketon 59 @ Logan Elm 36
PHS - 20 24 11 4 - 59
LEHS - 4 8 13 11 - 36
PIKETON (59) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 2 6 16, Addison Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Jazz Lamerson 6 1 1 16, Ali Taylor 0 1 0-0 3, Laney Brown 2 0 2 6, Abrial Johnson 1 2 2 10, Grace Hauck 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Bear 0 0 1 1, Olivia Farmer 2 0 1 5, TOTALS 14 6 14 59.
LOGAN ELM (36) — C. Karshner 1 0 1 3, A. Rhoads 1 1 0-0 5, Fischer 2 1 2 9, Z. Karshner 0 0 0-0 0, C. Wilson 2 0 0-0 4, Barr 1 0 0-0 2, M. Wilson 3 1 3 13, TOTALS 10 3 6 36.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Piketon 45 @ Zane Trace 42
PHS - 5 15 4 21 - 45
ZTHS - 13 13 9 7 - 42
PIKETON (45) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 2-2 6, Natalie Cooper 6 0 3-7 15, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-1 0, Addison Johnson 1 0 4-4 6, Jazz Lamerson 4 1 2-3 13, Laney Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 13 2 11-17 45.
ZANE TRACE (42) — Emily Allen 6 0 2-3 14, Avery Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Alara Crow 5 0 0-2 10, Kinley May 1 3 0-0 11, Gracey McCullough 1 0 0-0 2, Kendra Detillion 0 1 0-0 3, Braylee Burkitt 1 0 0-0 2, Madison McDonald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 4 2-5 42.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Piketon 51 @ Westfall 43
PHS - 14 12 9 16 - 51
WHS - 14 14 4 11 - 43
PIKETON (51) — Kennedy Jenkins 4 1 0-0 15, Addison Johnson 0 0 4-4 4, Jazz Lamerson 8 0 3-4 19, Ali Taylor 1 0 1-2 3, Natalie Cooper 3 0 4-5 10, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 1 12-15 51.
WESTFALL (43) — Alyssa Wyman 1 1 0-0 5, MaCianna Parker 0 3 0-0 9, Tara Wolfe 1 0 2-4 4, Grace Wolfe 1 0 0-0 2, Paige Weiss 1 0 3-4 5, Izzy Picklesimer 0 0 1-2 1, Gabby Petete 4 3 0-0 17, Summer Hanson 0 0 0-0 0, Aubree Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, Reese Moehl 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 7 6-10 43.
