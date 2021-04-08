OAK HILL – The Waverly Tigers softball team defeated the Oak Hill Lady Oaks, 7-2, Wednesday afternoon in Oak Hill.
The win takes the Tigers to 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in the SOC II. Waverly had two more games this week. A non-conference clash with Jackson, Thursday, at Waverly High School and another road conference game, Friday, at Eastern.
Camryn Campbell picked up the win in the circle Wednesday. The sophomore went the distance, allowing two runs, on six hits. She walked two batters and struck out two batters.
“She (Campbell) is not a strike out pitcher,” Waverly head coach Scott Hayes said. “She’s not going to overwhelm people with her pitches, but she’s going to put them in the right spots and she trusts the kids behind her to make plays.”
Brenna Davis was tagged with the loss for Oak Hill. Davis allowed seven runs, four earned, on six hits, walking three and recording eight punch outs.
Waverly wasted time putting runs on the board. Zoiee Smith led off the game drawing walk. The next batter, Faith Thornsberry, was hit by a pitch. Suzzy Wall the doubled to left-center field, bringing in Smith and Thornsberry.
In the second inning, the Tigers played add-on. Campbell drew another lead off walk, then back-to-back singles by Amelia Willis and Smith brought around Chloe Little (who had run for Campbell), and a Thornsberry double combined with an error on the Lady Oaks’ center fielder plated Willis and Smith to put Waverly on top 5-0.
In the home half of the third frame, Oak Hill cut the lead to three runs when Kaylee Simmonds crushed a home run over the center field fence. The round tripper brought in Camryn Kirby, who had walked to lead off the inning.
In the next frame, Oak Hill had the bases loaded with only one out, but a popout to the first base and a flyout to center field ended the threat and any real chance on an Oak Hill comeback.
Campbell, aided by some fine defensive play, retired 11 out of the las 12 batter she faced. “Our defense has been making the plays,” Hayes said. “Our formula is to hit the ball and play defense behind Cam (Campbell).”
The Tigers added a pair of runs in the sixth inning to decide the final margin. Emma Bellaw was hit by a pitch and scored on Wall double to right-center field. Three batters later, Wall scampered home on a ball that got away from the Oak Hill catcher, after advancing to third base on a fielder’s choice.
On the offensive side for Waverly: Smith was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Thornsberry 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI, and Wall 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Little and Willis also scored runs for the Tigers.
“They’re are going to be games where other team is going to be able to put runs on the board, so we’re going to have to hit the ball,” Hayes said. “That’s the plan. The formula for us to have success is for one though nine to hit the ball and put it in play.”
WAVERLY 230 002 0 — 7 6 2
OAK HILL 002 000 0 — 2 6 3
WP: Campbell; LP: Davis
