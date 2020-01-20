For one half of play Saturday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks kept pace with the Adena Warriors on the road. But the second half was a different story, resulting in a 59-41 loss for the Streaks.
Chris Chandler led the charge offensively for Piketon in the opening quarter, scoring from the line, outside the arc, and closer range for a total of seven points. Shane Leedy and Brody Fuller each hit an outside shot as well, with Leedy contributing an additional basket. Adena was led by Logan Bennett who had eight of his team’s 12. Heading into the second quarter, PHS was ahead 15-12.
Scoring slowed for Piketon in the second. Leedy led the way with a pair of baskets, while Chandler and Swayne each had one. Adena added a trio of threes and two additional buckets to move ahead 25-23 at the break.
The Warriors continued to hit from long range in the third quarter, adding four more three-point shots with Jacob Shipley and Preston Sykes each providing two. For Piketon, Levi Gullion led with a pair of baskets, while Leedy, Chandler and Tyree Harris each had one. Going into the final frame, the Warriors led 41-33.
In the fourth quarter, Piketon’s scoring was limited to eight points. Chandler converted a three-point play to lead the way, followed by Gullion and Swayne with a bucket each, and Leedy with a free throw. Adena generated a game-high 18 points, including three more trifectas, to seal the 59-41 win.
For Piketon, Chandler led the way with 14 points, followed by Leedy with 12 points. Adena finished with 10 three-point shots. Bennett led with 21 points, followed by Sykes with 11 and Dillon McDonald with 10.
With the loss, Piketon dropped to 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the Scioto Valley Conference, but the Streaks stayed in the upper half of the standings, remaining one spot behind the Warriors. Adena moved to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in the SVC, one game behind co-leaders Zane Trace and Unioto.
