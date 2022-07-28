Big Ten logo

INDIANAPOLIS – He didn't say no.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren didn't rule out more expansion by the Big Ten at the conference's football media days on Tuesday.  “I get asked every single day what's next? Warren said. “It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time with our student-athletes, academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make regarding any further expansions.

