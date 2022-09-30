RICHMOND DALE — The Piketon Redstreaks used the ground game to blowout the Southeastern Panthers, 40-14, Friday night in Richmond Dale.
The win takes Piketon to 4-3 on the year and 1-2 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The loss drops Southeastern to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Scioto Valley Conference.
Piketon received the opening kickoff and marched the ball 64 yards and took almost four and half minutes off the clock before Caleb Osborne plunged in the end zone from a yard out. The two-point play failed.
The Redstreaks scored again just seconds into the second quarter when Osborne took a reverse and ran the ball 17 yards for the score. The two-point run was good. The Redstreaks took that 14-0 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, the Piketon defense held Southeastern on the opening series and took over on their own 34-yard line. The Streaks then marched 66 yards in five plays, capped off with a 46-yard scamper by Zane Brownfield. The two-point was successful.
The Panthers got on the board with 4:29 to go in the third quarter. After taking advantage of a kickoff return that placed the ball at midfield, the Panthers were able to finish off the drive with a Ryan Peters five-yard touchdown run.
Piketon then moved the air to score. A seven-play, 56-yard drive ended with Luke Gullion finding Osborne on a 20-yard touchdown strike to make the score 28-6.
In the fourth quarter, Piketon used two and a half minutes to drive 51 yards in six plays, capped off with a four-yard TD run. The Piketon defense made a big play less than a minute later. Alan Austin picked off the Southeastern quarterback. Fittingly, Austin scored on the ensuing possession to put Piketon up 40-6.
Southeastern added a touchdown late to make the final margin.
Austin ran hard all night and wore down the Panthers defense, carrying the ball 16 times for 165 yards. Caleb Osborne had nine carries for81 yards and three touchdowns.
Next week, Piketon travels to Frankfort to battle the Adena Warriors.
