catch

Brayden Leeth leaps to catch a pass in Piketon’s 40-14 win over Southeastern Friday night. Leeth had a pair of catches for 10 yards in the game. Next week Piketon will travel to Adena.

 Bret Bevens/NewsWatchman

RICHMOND DALE — The Piketon Redstreaks used the ground game to blowout the Southeastern Panthers, 40-14, Friday night in Richmond Dale.

The win takes Piketon to 4-3 on the year and 1-2 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The loss drops Southeastern to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Scioto Valley Conference.

