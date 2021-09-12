Aiming to create a tie in the Southern Ohio Conference tennis race, the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg for a Thursday evening competition.
However, the victory belonged to the Lady Pirates, as they held their ground on their own home court, winning 4-1.
"We had our chances, but at the end of the day, this match came down to the (fact that the) 'Burg girls play more through the year, and it’s just enough to get them over the top against us," said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. "They’re the better team. Now we just have to try to finish strong and get ready for tournaments in a few weeks."
Waverly's lone victory came in No. 1 singles where Kayla Barker cruised 6-2, 6-2.
Blossom Smith played the No. 2 singles match, falling 3-6, 3-6. In No. 3 singles, Kaelyn Linn lost 4-6, 6-7.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong lost 3-6, 2-6. The No. 2 crew of Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis lost 1-6, 2-6.
Waverly (6-3, 3-2) is scheduled to be back at home versus Unioto Tuesday before taking on Minford Thursday.
