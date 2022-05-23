It has been quite a season for the Waverly boys tennis program, and it is not over yet.
The Tigers will be sending a program-high three players — Penn Morrison, Waylon Lamerson, and Caden Nibert — to the state tournament in Mason on Friday, May 27. Morrison will be going for the third time in singles, winning three straight district titles in high school. Lamerson and Nibert will be making the trip to state for the first time in their careers, qualifying as a doubles duo.
Those same three players won the Southern Ohio Conference tournament singles and doubles titles before winning their respective sectional and district titles.
These successes are just the latest the Waverly boys tennis program has enjoyed. They finished the regular season with a 15-1 overall record, suffering their only loss to Upper Arlington, which was scheduled as a challenge match. Waverly also cruised through the regular season SOC schedule, winning 11-0.
This will be the first time in program history that the Tigers have taken a singles player and a doubles duo to the state tournament in the same year. Nibert and Lamerson become only the second doubles tandem to make it. Ben McDonie and Blair Taylor were the first in 2004.
Waverly has had at least one player in the state tournament for five straight years. Brandon Nibert became the first singles player to qualify in 2017, making it the next two years in 2018 and 2019. Penn Morrison also qualified for the first time in 2019. That year was Brandon Nibert’s senior season and Penn Morrison’s freshman season. Penn Morrison won the SOC title that year, while Nibert won the sectional. Then Morrison defeated Nibert in the all-Waverly final, capturing his first district title.
There was no tennis season or tournament in the spring of 2020. Penn Morrison qualified for state again as a junior in 2021 and now has done it again as a senior in 2022.
Caden Nibert, who is the younger brother of Brandon Nibert, is now heading to state for the first time in his sophomore year. Both brothers qualified for the state tournament for the first time in their sophomore seasons — Brandon in 2017 and Caden in 2022. Brandon Nibert now serves as an assistant coach for the Waverly tennis program.
In all, the Waverly boys tennis program has sent players to state in six of the past 18 seasons.
SECTIONAL
TOURNAMENT
The Division II sectional tennis tournament was played on Monday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 11 in Portsmouth. Senior Penn Morrison defended his sectional singles title, while senior Waylon Lamerson and sophomore Caden Nibert defended their sectional doubles title. Senior Mark Stulley also qualified for the district tournament in singles. All four of them played in the district one season ago where Morrison went on to win his second district title.
In the 2022 sectional singles tournament, Morrison was the top seeded participant and received a first-round bye. Morrison lost just three games total in five straight matches on his way to the sectional title.
Morrison started by defeating Minford’s Kade Glockner 6-0, 6-0. Next, he rolled past Portsmouth West’s Gabe Kouns 6-0, 6-1. Then he defeated Jackson’s Ethan Crabtree 6-0, 6-0.
The final two wins came over higher seeded players. Morrison took on fourth-seeded Luke Frost of Athens, winning 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinal round. Then for the sectional final, he faced second-seeded Charlie Neal of Minford, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory to capture the sectional title.
Mark Stulley began his tournament run by defeating Greg Patterson of Gallia Academy 6-1, 6-1. He followed by storming past Alonso Salinas of Portsmouth 6-0, 6-0. The next match was a long battle that Stulley ultimately won, defeating Nathan Sylvia of Wheelersburg 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
After three straight wins, Stulley suffered a loss to Luke Frost, the fourth-seeded player from Athens, being defeated 3-6, 0-6. Stulley bounced back with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jackson’s Ethan Crabtree before losing to another Jackson player, Landon Smith, 2-6, 1-6. Those results saw Stulley secure the sixth seed heading to the district tournament.
Waverly freshman Carson Moore was the third singles player in sectional competition for the Tigers. He fell one round short of qualifying.
Moore began tournament play by defeating Maggie Wilson of Logan Elm 6-3, 6-2. Then he defeated Austin Collier of Wheelersburg 7-6, 6-0. In his third match, Moore suffered a defeat to Jackson’s Landon Smith 1-6, 2-6.
In doubles action, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert were the number one seeded duo. They received a first round bye and then cruised through their next two matches without dropping a game. First, they defeated Hollen/Flores of Hillsboro 6-0, 6-0. Next, they stormed past Thornton/Lands of Clay 6-0, 6-0.
Up next, they took on Mason Thornsberry/JC Stark of Unioto, winning 6-0, 6-1. In the semifinal round, they knocked off Haley Coleman/Noah Coleman of Portsmouth West 6-2, 6-0. Then they won their second straight sectional championship by defeating Preslee Etterling/Alex Thomas of Wheelersburg 6-3, 6-2.
Waverly’s second doubles duo of Cade Carroll and Cam McKenzie lost to Lucas Hanes/Ashton Sigler of Unioto 5-7, 0-6. Hanes and Sigler played No. 1 and No. 2 singles throughout the season before teaming up as a doubles duo for the tournament.
So four Tigers moved on to the district tournament for the second straight season.
DISTRICT
TOURNAMENT
The Division II district tennis tournament was played at Ohio University in Athens on Saturday, May 18. The Southeast District and the East District met there to battle for two state qualifying spots in singles and two more state qualifying slots in doubles.
In singles, Mark Stulley won his first match against Beaver Local’s Lucas Wain 6-0, 6-0. Then he lost a three-set set match to Minford’s Charlie Neal 6-3, 1-6, 4-6
“Mark went down battling and played a good first set,” said Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison. “He got tired in the second set (Neal had a bye first round, so he was more fresh). In the third set, Neal pushed to a 5-0 lead. Then Mark stormed back to 5-4, but came up a little short. Those two have played quite a few times over the course of the last two seasons, and it’s always a tight contest.”
Stulley, who did not play tennis as a freshman, had plans of playing as a sophomore, but that season never happened due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020.
“It has been great having Mark on the team for two years. Losing a year to Covid really hurt him with match experience, but he’s always competing no matter what against whoever he plays,” said Coach Morrison.
“I think it shows how Mark battles for the simple fact that he had never really played until spring 2021, and he ends up earning All-SOC honors two years in a row and qualifies for district each year as well. There are only a handful of players I’ve coached who can say they accomplished that much in a four-year career, let alone two years. Obviously, we will miss Mark next season.”
In district doubles action, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert began their day with a first-round bye. Then they defeated the Cambridge No. 2 team of Hannon/Cole 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. Moving on to the semifinals, they had to knock off Cambridge’s No. 1 doubles team of Stanberry/Bachman, battling to a 7-5, 6-2 win.
“We played kind of scratchy the first few rounds. They were not really playing well at the same time in their first couple matches, but they found a way,” said Morrison. “In the second round, we were down 1-3 in the second set and responded to run off five straight and close out Cambridge 6-1, 6-3. Then we played a close first set with the other Cambridge team and then got on a roll to win 7-5, 6-2.”
At that point, Lamerson and Nibert had qualified for the state tournament, but they still had to play for the championship. Their opponent was East Liverpool, which that knocked them out of the district tournament one season ago. Not letting that mental hurdle stop them, Lamerson and Nibert came together and defeated East Liverpool’s Dailey/Dawson 6-2, 7-5.
“We saved the best for last. Waylon and Caden returned serve so well in the title match. That was the difference. We also outplayed East Liverpool at the net. We made a lot of tough volleys and put-aways, which gave us a lot of momentum,” said Coach Morrison.
“We won the first set fairly routinely, 6-2. Then in the second set, East Liverpool jumped out to 1-4 lead, and we responded by winning six of the next seven games to win the title 6-2, 7-5. We will need to play like that to have any shot to advance to the second round at state.”
In singles, Morrison cruised through the district bracket, dropping just two games. In his first matchup, he defeated Ethan Crabtree from Jackson 6-1, 6-0. Next, Morrison didn’t drop a game against Ben Castelino from Athens, 6-0, 6-0.
Morrison had to return to Athens on Sunday at noon to face Luke Frost of Athens for the district title. Morrison handled the match with ease, winning 6-1, 6-0.
“Luke can play. He’s a really good athlete and probably the best overall athlete Penn has played all year, so I consider this a really good win,” said Coach Morrison.
“Now it’s back to state to hopefully crack the code of the second day (making it to day two of the state tennis tournament). Penn is the first player in this area that I know of to ever win a match at state, and he’s done it twice in two trips. He’s 2-2 at state in his career. Our goal is to make the second day and let it rip then.
Qualifying as a state tournament player means you are in the top 16 for the state of Ohio. Winning a first-round match moves you to the top eight.
“He’s been in the round of eight twice, but to get to the state semifinals would be sweet. The players are so good in Cincinnati. Penn has definitely shown that he can play with them there and fit in with the best. Winning the district title usually gives you a winnable first round, but it is definitely not a guarantee, and then you have to hope for the draw to help you some,” said Coach Morrison, who is also Penn’s father.
“I’m excited for him. He has one last chance to make the final four in tennis. Shot-for-shot, I’m not afraid of anyone. It’s really the experience factor that gets us. The average state qualifier plays nothing but tennis all year around and has logged so many high level tourney matches that state is just another match to them. The quality of players the average state kid plays against all year long includes private schools and kids from racket club systems, who are taking lessons constantly. It’s crazy the difference in talent once you’re there.”
Penn Morrison has grown up around the sport of tennis, being the coach’s son, but he also has had a very successful high school football career at Waverly, achieving First Team All-Ohio as an all-purpose player following the successful run his team had during the fall months. In the winter, Morrison joined the basketball team for the first time in high school, helping the Tigers get to the Final Four.
“I’m actually amazed at the things Penn does on the court and how he keeps up with the club players at state, because he plays other sports and cannot focus on tennis only,” said Coach Morrison. “Friday is going to be fun.”
THOUGHTS
FROM
STATE
QUALIFIERS
Shaking off their loss from the district tournament one year ago, Waverly’s state-bound doubles duo Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson knew that they needed to make a change to be successful this year.
That change came in the form of communication and mental preparation.
“They (our opponents) got in our heads last year. We let them get in our heads and it ended badly. It wasn’t what we wanted,” said Caden Nibert.
“We made up our minds that whatever happened this year that we would keep our heads, stay strong in our mental state, boost each other up and keep talking to each other. Just say, ‘It is all right, next shot, next play,’ and follow that type of mentality.”
“You have to give yourself time to reset if you have a bad game,” added Waylon Lamerson. “Reset and move on to the next game. We let it snowball on us last year.”
“We need mental confidence,” said Nibert. “We most definitely had to improve our communication. We have to talk each other up to boost confidence in each other’s minds. It is more of a mental game with us. If we keep our heads, we will be fine.”
Nibert, a sophomore, wanted to make sure he did his part to get Lamerson, a senior, to the state tournament this season.
“That was our big goal this year was to get to state,” said Lamerson.
“That was my entire goal to get Waylon to state,” said Nibert. “Of course, I want to be there too, but I want him to have the experience as a senior and go out the right way.
“I feel like last year we should’ve been there too. I think we deserve it. It isn’t really a dream, but something we deserve. We are very confident.”
Each player has his own strengths, which makes them a good combination on the court.
Lamerson said Nibert is very good at serve and volley, and has an incredible backhand. Nibert said that Lamerson is a monster on returns, using his height as an advantage at the net.
“With his length, he can get to most balls,” said Nibert, speaking of Lamerson. “He can smack it overhand like it’s nothing. I like for him to be aggressive at the net.”
Penn Morrison has the goal of advancing farther into the state tournament this year. As a freshman and as a junior, he won his first-round matches at state, but lost his second.
“I feel like I’m better than I’ve ever been this year. I’m happy to win the district title, but it’s not finished yet,” said Penn Morrison. “My goal is to make it to the second day and get to the Final Four, just like basketball.
“At this point, there isn’t much else I can do to get ready in a week. I am just taking it easy, fine-tuning myself a little bit, and trying not to get hurt before the tournament.”
The challenge in front of all three players will be taking on opponents from Pepper Pike Orange High School, an eastern Cleveland suburb. The Orange have the distinction of sending all seven of their starters to this year’s state tennis tournament.
Waylon Lameron and Caden Nibert, the top double seed from the East/Southeast District, will meet up with the fourth-seed team from the Northeast District, consisting of Pepper Pike Orange sophomore Ace Bloom and junior Krish Mehra.
Penn Morrison, the top singles seed from the East/Southeast District, will square off with the fourth-seeded player from the Northeast District, which is Pepper Pike Orange freshman Gabe Guiler.
The state tennis tournament will be played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Drive, Mason, OH 45040. On Friday, May 27, play begins at 9 a.m. with all 16 Division I and II singles matches, followed by Div. I doubles teams and Div. II doubles teams. Then on Saturday, May 28, play begins at 9 a.m. with semifinal matches, followed by state finals matches.
