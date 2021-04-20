Two of Western's senior softball players had the opportunity to generate the game-winning run and the game-winning hit in Thursday night's 9-8 walk-off victory over Sciotoville East.
Western entered the seventh inning of that game locked in an 8-8 tie with the visiting Lady Tartans. East threatened by working a leadoff walk, and then followed with a one-out hit. But the Lady Indians worked out of the jam. Then they went to work at the plate.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brooklyn Leedy drew a full-count leadoff walk. Then Kacie Schuyler did the same. Lauren Ware had a hit to center field to fill the bases. Bringing the contest to an end, senior Mea Henderson stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit to left center field, giving the Lady Indians the 9-8 triumph.
Western had to come back from a big deficit to pull out the victory. East's defense did not allow Western to have a base runner until the fourth inning, and by that point, the Lady Tartans had a 5-0 lead after producing all of those runs in the second inning.
East went up 6-0 with an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning. Western was able to negate the gain in the home half of the frame after Kenzi Ferneau walked and later scored, 6-1.
The Lady Indians did not allow a run in the top of the fifth inning. Then the rally began in the home half. Brooklyn Leedy, Lauren Ware, Kenzi Ferneau, Morgan Whitley, and Chloe Beekman all had a hit and a run, while Mea Henderson was hit by a pitch and turned that into a run as well. By the time East recorded the third out, Western was ahead 7-6.
That lead didn't last long. East countered with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, going up 8-7. But Western answered after Mea Henderson led off by reaching base on an error and later scored, creating the 8-8 tie. That set it up for Henderson to drive in the winning-run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Walks by Leedy and Schuyler were followed by a hit from Ware to fill the bases. Then Henderson had the opportunity to play hero with her hit to left center field, plating Leedy for the 9-8 triumph.
Henderson, Ware and Whitley each produced two hits in the win, while Ferneau, Elliott, Beekman and Leedy had one each.
Prior to the East game, Western suffered a pair of losses to Southern Ohio Conference Division I teams Green and Clay.
April 7 @ Clay
The Clay game was played on April 7, resulting in an 11-1 road loss for the Lady Indians.
Western was able to get an early 1-0 lead after Mea Henderson led off the top of the first inning with a walk and later scored on a hit from Morgan Whitley. Clay had a two-out hit in the bottom of the inning, but Western's defense was able to get out of the inning without giving up a run.
From that point on, it was hard for Western to get anyone to base. Lauren Ware, Brooklyn Leedy and Hayleigh Thompson all worked walks. Kenzi Ferneau had the only other hit, doubling in the fifth inning.
Clay brought the game to an end after five innings, via the run rule, by scoring five runs in the second inning, three runs in the third, one run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to win 11-1.
April 9 vs. Green
On April 9, Western squared off with Green, falling 11-2.
The Lady Indians did a good job limiting the damage in the first five innings, as Green scored just one in the second inning, three in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth to stake a 5-0 lead.
Bailey Elliott and Mea Henderson had the only two hits for Western during the first five innings. Henderson also drew a walk in her very first plate appearance.
Green scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Western had a leadoff hit from Ferneau and a one-out double from Morgan Whitley. But Ferneau became the second out trying to get home, and another groundout ended the inning.
Leading 7-0, the Lady Bobcats generated four final runs in the top of the seventh.
Western was able to break through the shutout. Hayleigh Thompson, Brooklyn Leedy, Lauren Ware, Mea Henderson and Kenzi Ferneau all had hits in the home half of the inning. Leedy and Ware both had the opportunity to come around and score, cutting the lead to 11-2 before Green recorded the final out to bring the game to an end.
April 16 vs. Notre Dame
Western capped the week with a Friday night battle, squaring off with a tough ND Lady Titans squad, falling 15-1 in five innings.
Notre Dame pitcher Kyndall Ford recorded three strikeouts in four of the five innings, finishing the game with 13 total. She only gave up one hit, as Western senior Mea Henderson produced a two-out single down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth inning.
UP NEXT
Western is tentatively set to entertain the Eastern Lady Eagles on Thursday before taking on Portsmouth Clay on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.