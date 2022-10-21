Swords catch

Waverly sophomore receiver Kody Swords makes a leaping grab of a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mason Kelly late in the second half of Friday’s home game. Swords had two touchdown receptions.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

It was a slow start but a fantastic finish for the Waverly Tigers in Friday night’s home football finale, as they cruised to a 35-0 victory over the visiting Oak Hill Oaks.

Much of the first half was played with the Tigers holding a narrow 7-0 lead. The Tigers finally put their second touchdown of the night on the scoreboard with 1:04 left in the half. But once the Tigers scored their first touchdown of the third quarter, the floodgates opened. They pushed the game to running clock status in a matter of minutes, getting their 35-0 lead before entering the fourth and final quarter.

