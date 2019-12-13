The Piketon Lady Redstreaks were in action on Thursday as they hosted the Huntington Lady Huntsmen. The Redstreaks battled hard and tough with the Huntsmen but fell short by a 59-28 final.
Bailey Vulgamore hit a triple midway through the first quarter to cut a 9-3 deficit to 9-6. Huntington would then use an 8-2 run to grab a 17-8 lead after the first quarter.
Ally Ritchie scored seven points for the Redstreaks in the second, but Huntington would take a 41-15 halftime lead.
“I thought we learned a lesson tonight that we were not mentally ready to play, and against teams in our league if you’re not mentally ready to play, you’ll be down quick. At the half, we were down (26) and you just can’t recover from that,” said Piketon head coach Brett Coreno.
“So, we learned a lesson. We have to be mentally ready and prepared no matter how big the crowd or how small the crowd. Whatever the circumstances (are), we have to be ready to play.”
In the third quarter, the Redstreaks outscored Huntington 10-8 cutting the deficit to 49-25. The Redstreaks didn’t give up in the fourth and kept battling and fighting with the Huntsman but would fall short.
“In the second half, I thought they came out and played like they have been in most of the games. They were ready, looking for the extra pass, and rotating on defense; but, by that time it was too late,” said Coreno. “But these kids will never give up. They’re wonderful young ladies, but they have to learn at this level it’s a different ballgame. And as the season progresses, I’m sure these lessons will be learned and they’ll be better for it.”
Bailey Vulgamore led the Redstreaks with nine points while Ally Ritchie scored eight. Jazz Lamerson and Savannah McNelly also chipped in scoring four points a piece. McNelly also had four rebounds. The Redstreaks will now look to get back in the win column when they head to Eastern on Saturday for a contest against the Eagles.
HHS - 17 24 8 10 - 59
PHS - 8 7 10 3 - 28
PIKETON (28) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 0 0-3 2, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 1-2 5, Ally Ritchie 1 1 3-4 8, Ava Little 0 0 0-2 0, Maddie Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 2-4 9, Savannah McNelly 2 0 0-0 4, Taylor Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 2 6-15 28.
HUNTINGTON (59) — Gracie Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Allison Basye 10 2 5-7 33, Megan Steele 2 0 3-5 7, Katie Hirsch 2 0 0-0 4, Makenzie Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Ackley 0 0 0-0 0, Carly Dyer 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Haubeil 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 2 8-12 59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.