After beginning their soccer program just two short years ago, the Western Indians have entered a new era for the 2021 season.
Thursday night they netted their first ever win as an officially sanctioned Ohio High School Athletic Association team, opening at home with a 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting West Union Dragons.
"This was a great game," said Western coach Tim Remington. "Backup freshman goalie Logan Thompson stepped up for the win when our starting goalie had to sit out due to contact tracing. It was a great effort by all players, especially our 10 seniors."
A trio of seniors contributed the offense. A speedy Sean Kerns recorded the hat trick of three goals with classmates Kolten Miller providing two assists and Noah Whitt providing one assist.
Defensively, Logan Thompson was credited with the shutout in the goal.
Western (1-0) will play a Saturday afternoon game against another new program, squaring off the Madison Plains Golden Eagles at 12:30 p.m. in Latham. Then the Indians will begin their first Southern Ohio Conference Division I portion of the soccer schedule Tuesday evening in a home game with Lucasville Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.