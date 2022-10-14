MBB pre All-RSC boys

Rio Grande’s Miki Tadic (left) and Shiloah Blevins (right) were named to the 2022-23 preseason All-River States Conference Men’s Basketball team on Thursday. The RedStorm team was picked fifth overall and third in the league’s East Division.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande has been picked fifth overall and third in the East Division following the release of the 2022-23 River States Conference Men's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Poll by league officials on Thursday.

The poll - and the release of the preseason all-conference team - were part of the RSC's Media Day activities.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments