As the lone senior on the Western High School softball team, Kenzi Ferneau still had one goal to accomplish going into postseason play.

On Monday night, Ferneau accomplished that goal and kept her team alive in the sectional tournament as Western defeated the visiting South Gallia Lady Rebels 3-1. The victory sends Western on to the sectional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday night at Manchester against the second-seeded Lady Greyhounds.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments