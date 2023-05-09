As the lone senior on the Western High School softball team, Kenzi Ferneau still had one goal to accomplish going into postseason play.
On Monday night, Ferneau accomplished that goal and kept her team alive in the sectional tournament as Western defeated the visiting South Gallia Lady Rebels 3-1. The victory sends Western on to the sectional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday night at Manchester against the second-seeded Lady Greyhounds.
Ferneau, the cleanup-hitter, did her damage in the bottom of the first inning. After Addy Brewster drew a walk and Aubrey Penwell was hit by a pitch, Megan Whitley lined out to center field. Then Ferneau stepped to the plate. After letting the first strike go by, Ferneau smacked the next pitch, depositing it over the left field fence for a three-run shot. Western held that 3-0 lead until the top of the fifth inning when South Gallia produced a run, using a single, two errors and a passed ball. That was all of the scoring in the game, as Western held for the 3-1 victory.
Before Ferneau graduated from Western High School, she wanted to hit her first over-the-fence home run.
“I’ve had this goal forever. With what I did in basketball (1,000 points) and volleyball (1,000 digs), I wanted to do something big in softball too. I’ve been trying (to hit a home run), and I kept hitting it close, but I could never get it,” Ferneau said. “I just went up there and decided to have fun and stopped thinking about it. I just swung away and as soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone. I knew it was over the fence.”
Ferneau finished 1-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs for her home run. In her other two at-bats, she had a hard liner and a pop-up foul ball that was secured by the South Gallia catcher.
“I usually accomplish my goals because I’m very determined. Coming this close to the end of the season I was very upset because I didn’t think I would get it (the home run). That just pushed me harder to get it,” Ferneau said.
“I’m happy that I could be the one to be there for my team, be a leader, and leave a good legacy behind for my last home game.”
“What more can you ask for — for her and for us? She hit the home run in the first inning that won the ball game,” said Western coach Jeremy “JJ” Linkous.
“The girls are doing what we are asking, buying into it and improving every game. We hit the ball hard. You have to give the South Gallia defense credit. They made the plays. You can’t ask for much more than what these girls are doing. The pitchers are throwing well. We will have a tough game Wednesday but hopefully the girls realize we want to keep getting better. I’m proud of them.”
Whitley was the only other Western batter to hit successfully against the South Gallia pitcher. Whitley finished 2-3 and also recorded the final three outs as of the game defensively as the relief pitcher. Lauren Ware started and went six innings. She gave up just one hit that led to the unearned run in the fifth. Ware also struck out five batters and walked four.
The sectional tournament victory is the third win in a row and fourth in six games for the Lady Indians.
IN OTHER GAMES ...
Prior to the tournament victory, the Lady Indians swept the season series with Southern Ohio Conference Division I opponent Green Lady Bobcats in a pair of games.
On Tuesday, May 2, the Lady Indians hosted the Lady Bobcats and won 10-8.
Green scored first with a run in the top of the second inning and then added two more in the top of the fourth. Western finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning with a run. Green added three more in the top of the fifth inning to go up 6-1.
The Lady Indians rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to get within one, 6-5. Then they added five more in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-6 lead. Green tacked on two final runs in the top of the seventh to get within two before Western brought the rally to an end.
From the plate for Western, Megan Whitley finished 2-2 with a double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs. Aubrey Penwell was 1-4 with a double, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs. Lauren Ware led the way in RBIs, collecting three on a 1-4 day. Faith Stone had an RBI and a run, finishing 1-3. Addy Brewster was 1-3 with two runs, while Finley May was 1-3 with a run.
Whitley pitched six innings to earn the victory. She gave up six runs, five earned, on seven hits, while striking out 11 and walking six. Ware picked up the save with an inning of work, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits, while striking out two batters.
The Lady Indians traveled to Green on Thursday, May 4 to complete the league series, coming home with a 6-1 triumph.
Western scored twice in the second inning and two more times in the third go go up 4-0. Green’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Indians scored another run in the top of the fifth inning and then added the final run in the top of the seventh inning.
Aubrey Penwell led the way in hits, going 2-3 with a pair of runs. Faith Stone did not record a hit, but was credited with two RBIs. Bailey Ison was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Megan Whitley was 1-1 with a pair of runs. Lauren Ware finished 1-4. Finley May went 1-3 with a run.
Whitley was the winning pitcher. She started and logged four innings, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out eight and walking one. Ware picked up the save by throwing the final three frames. She gave up one hit and no runs, while striking out nine and walking one.
