For the first time in the five-year history of the Waverly High School wrestling, the Tigers have a sectional champion.
Junior Davey Adkins (35-4 record), a three-time district tournament qualifier, made his way through the 215-pound weight class in sectional action at Gallia Academy to secure the program’s first ever sectional win.
Adkins won’t be heading to the district tournament alone, as three other Tigers will join him, including freshmen Billy Miller (126-pound weight class, 19-10 record) and Alex Tolliver (190-pound weight class, 31-10 record) who will go for the first time. Sophomore Dallas Downs (165-pound weight class, 22-13 record) will be returning for the second time. According to their head coach, Scott Green, those three (Miller, Tolliver and Downs) finished third (in their weight class) which he said was good because “you always want to win your last match.”
The top four in each weight class at the sectional tournament get to move on to district competition. In all, four of the seven Tigers who went into the sectional tournament are moving on to the district round, which is being conducted at Steubenville High School this weekend. The top four finishers in each weight class at the district tournament will have the opportunity to go to state.
Despite the 200-mile road trip, Green feels good about the four wrestlers who qualified, especially Adkins since he won a sectional title.
“It is neat being that wild card at district. For the last four years, we’ve had this feeling like we don’t really belong there and are outsiders,” Green said. “This year we feel like we belong there. It is an interesting feeling to not have that outsider feeling anymore. The wrestlers say they are going to go out and wrestle and not worry about anything else, which is what we are working on.”
According to Green, Adkins has overcome some challenges outside of school last season and has returned with a much better focus this season.
“Davey wants the hardest match to wrestle. You can’t seem to phase him this year. Waiting for the sectional championship match, everyone is always so intense leading up to their match,” Green said. “I made eye contact with Davey and he smiles and gives me a thumbs up. There was no pressure.”
Adkins said he has become more patient this season and also found more passion for the sport.
“I usually want to get my matches over as soon as possible in 30 seconds or less. It took almost four minutes for me to win my sectional championship match. I was just waiting for the right move,” Adkins said. “It is kind of like fishing. You have to wait until you get a bite.”
Adkins said his favorite move is the cowboy/hip toss, but he doesn’t want to limit himself to one move because it allows him to be more competitive.
While Adkins knows he has made history, which he feels is pretty cool, he said he’s trying to not think about it too much and wants to continue the progression.
“I want to get to state. So winning a sectional is a cool, small achievement,” Adkins said. “If I don’t make it to state this year, I have one more season.”
Adkins loves wrestling now, saying it is fun.
“In junior high, I hated practices but loved the sport. Now I enjoy it all,” he said.
Four of Waverly’s girls, including sisters Ari and Emma Davis, Josie Oliver and Abby Green along with Western’s Callie Farmer, will be heading straight to the regional tournament at Olentangy Orange High School. In the past two years, the Lady Tigers went to Harrison High School in the Southwest district when the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association was sanctioning a girls wrestling tournament. The OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) has taken over this season.
“Now that it is under the OHSAA, they moved everything around. It will be interesting. The more girls who get involved, the more competition there is. I really hope that we get a couple of girls through to state,” Green said.
“All of the girls have a good chance. They have wrestled really hard. It will be interesting to see how the girls do on the bigger stage. There are 66 teams and some of the brackets have 22 girls in them.”
Mindie Young coaches the girls team for Waverly, as well as the lone competitor from Western. Young is employed by Western Local Schools as the speech therapist so the connection there is an easy one. Farmer previously attended Waverly and now attends Western but has permission to compete and practice with Waverly’s team.
“Western has been awesome through this thing,” Young said. “The administration and school board have been super supportive of her doing this. They announce what she is doing all of the time.”
Young and the coaching staff have also been trying to find the best fit for each of the wrestlers.
“We’ve had some weight class shifting. Every weight has its own style of wrestling. So we shifted the girls around to fit their style of wrestling. Nobody has really had to cut weight more than two or three pounds. Our girls range from 125 to 140 pounds. They have done great,” Young said.
“I have high hopes for our girls. They have done really well this year. We had one tournament where they got on the podium. They have picked up on things so much faster than I thought they would. My veterans are Abby and Emma. They have gotten so much better and emerged as the leaders of the team. They have helped the other girls get better. I am super excited to see what happens this weekend. This program has come so far in five years. It is amazing. Scott (Green) has done a phenomenal job with this program.”
The girls regional wrestling tournament at Olentangy Orange High School begins on Sunday and it could possibly carry into Monday.
If any Waverly boy or girls wrestlers make it through to the state tournament during the district/regional weekend competition, the OHSAA’s state wrestling tournament will begin on Friday, March 10 and continue into Sunday, March 12 at the Schottenstein Center, Columbus.
