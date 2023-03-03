Davey Adkins-WCH wrestle

Waverly junior Davey Adkins, shown wrestling a competitor from Washington Court House during a home match on Dec. 7, 2022, became the first ever Tiger wrestler to win a sectional title last weekend in action at Gallia Academy. Adkins is a three-time district tournament qualifier and has compiled a 35-4 record this season.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

For the first time in the five-year history of the Waverly High School wrestling, the Tigers have a sectional champion.

Junior Davey Adkins (35-4 record), a three-time district tournament qualifier, made his way through the 215-pound weight class in sectional action at Gallia Academy to secure the program’s first ever sectional win.


