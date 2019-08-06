With official start of volleyball season approaching quickly, the Southern Ohio Conference has set its annual girls volleyball previews for Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Portsmouth Clay High School.
The schedule for the day will be as follows: Clay v. Minford; Western v. South Webster; Glenwood v. Valley; Symmes Valley v. Northwest; Green v. Waverly, East v. West; St. Joe v. Wheelersburg (A); Wheelersburg (B) v. Oak Hill; and Notre Dame v. Eastern.
With Ironton St. Joseph joining Division I of the SOC this year, there are 17 teams in total. St. Joseph has replaced Eastern on the SOC I schedule, as the Eagles have moved up to Division II.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association allowed volleyball teams to begin practices on Aug. 1. The season officially gets underway Aug. 16.
