Scioto Valley Conference Girls All-League Soccer Team 2021-2022
All-League: Unioto senior Karlee Renner, Unioto senior Arielle Pelletier, Unioto senior Gracie Heath, Unioto senior Jaidyn McKell, Piketon sophomore Whitney Dean, Piketon junior Olivia MacCrae, Piketon senior Madison Dean, Southeastern senior Rachel Morgan, Westfall senior Ashli Allen, Zane Trace sophomore Brooklynn Wade.
Honorable Mention: Aliah Crace of Piketon, Tamra Elliott of Southeastern, Autumn Stanger of Unioto, Cloe Gardner of Westfall, Hannah Pickerrell of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Unioto senior Avery Miller
Co-Goalies of the Year: Piketon junior Natalie Cooper and Zane Trace sophomore Lily Rose
League Champion: Unioto (4-0)
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Clark of Unioto
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.