Scioto Valley Conference Girls All-League Soccer Team 2021-2022

All-League: Unioto senior Karlee Renner, Unioto senior Arielle Pelletier, Unioto senior Gracie Heath, Unioto senior Jaidyn McKell, Piketon sophomore Whitney Dean, Piketon junior Olivia MacCrae, Piketon senior Madison Dean, Southeastern senior Rachel Morgan, Westfall senior Ashli Allen, Zane Trace sophomore Brooklynn Wade. 

Honorable Mention: Aliah Crace of Piketon, Tamra Elliott of Southeastern, Autumn Stanger of Unioto, Cloe Gardner of Westfall, Hannah Pickerrell of Zane Trace. 

Player of the Year: Unioto senior Avery Miller

Co-Goalies of the Year: Piketon junior Natalie Cooper and Zane Trace sophomore Lily Rose 

League Champion: Unioto (4-0)

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Clark of Unioto

