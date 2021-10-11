Beaver Eastern’s cross country team sent 6 athletes to Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights championships race.
Josie Ware led the way for the junior high girls placing 53rd out of a total 151 runners. Josie covered the 2-mile course in a time of 14 minutes and 6 seconds. Teammates Gracie Long and Olivia Logan each placed 70th and 88th overall with times of 14 minutes 41 seconds and 15 minutes 5 seconds, respectively.
Aiden Werner won the boys championships race with a time of 10 minutes 47 seconds, over 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Brayden Dill from Western Brown. Jubal Bevins and Dawson Cody placed 82nd and 125th overall with times of 13 minutes 10 seconds and 13 minutes 39 seconds, respectively.
Eastern’s full team will be in action this Saturday at the SOC championships hosted by Minford schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.