Waverly 61, Portsmouth West 49
PWHS;-;12;7;10;20;-;49
WHS;-;14;13;15;19;61
PORTSMOUTH WEST (49) — Nick Davis 5 0 8-11 18, Luke Howard 1 2 8-9 16, Dillyn Coe 1 0 0-1 2, Brennan Bauer 0 3 2-2 11, Noah Coleman 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Bradford 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 5 18-23 49.
WAVERLY (61) — Tanner Smallwood 5 0 1-2 11, Trey Robertson 7 1 14-21 31, Wade Futhey 0 2 2-2 8, Will Futhey 4 0 3-5 11, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Goodman 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 3 20-30 61.
* * *
Western 51, Notre Dame 44
NDHS;-;7;9;18;10;-;44
WHS;-;7;8;15;21;-;51
NOTRE DAME (44) — Carter Campbell 1 0 0-0 2, Jermaine Powell 2 1 1-2 11, Caleb Nichols 3 0 5-6 11, Dylan Seison 5 0 4-8 14, Ethan Kammer 0 1 0-0 3, Jarren Edgington 0 0 3-6 3, TOTALS 11 3 13-22 44.
WESTERN (51) — Coleman Gibson 0 0 6-6 6, Maveric Ferneau 5 2 1-4 17, Shelden Richardson 0 0 4-8 4, Broc Jordan 2 0 3-6 7, Sage Collingsworth 1 0 1-2 3, Colton Montgomery 1 1 4-4 9, Kolten Miller 0 0 1-2 1, Noah Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Austin Beckett 0 0 2-6 2, TOTALS 10 3 32-38 51.
Piketon 52, Portsmouth 65
Streaks;-;13;13;14;12;-;52
Trojans;-;17;7;20;21;-;65
PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 3 0 0-1 6, Brody Fuller 2 2 0-0 10, Kydan Potts 4 0 2-4 10, Chris Chandler 3 1 3-4 12, Tra Swayne 4 0 1-1 9, Tyree Harris 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 17 4 6-10 52.
PORTSMOUTH (65) — Amare Johnson 1 1 0-0 5, Matthew Fraulini 2 4 1-3 17, Darryone Bryant 4 1 3-9 14, Drew Poe 0 1 2-2 5, Jesse Dixon 0 1 0-0 3, Miles Schiff 2 0 5-6 7, Chris Duff 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, Jack Workman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 10 13-23 65.
* * *
Eastern 52, Minford 62
EHS;-;13;13;15;11;-;52
MHS;-;18;16;13;15;-;62
EASTERN (52) — Dillion Mattox 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Cochenour 7 2 3-5 23, Neil Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Brennen Slusher 0 4 0-0 12, Chase Carter 1 0 3-4 5, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 7 11-18 52.
MINFORD (62) — Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Zimmerman 2 0 2-3 6, Vogelsong-Lewis 4 3 3-4 20, Knore 2 0 1-2 5, McCormick 5 0 6-11 16, Risner 0 0 2-2 2, Adam Crank 4 0 1-2 9, TOTALS 19 3 15-24 62.
