Scioto Valley Conference All-League Golf honorees announced Oct 13, 2022

Scioto Valley Conference All-League Golf Honorees — Top 151. Unioto junior Charlie Lewis (39.86 average / 279 strokes)2. Zane Trace sophomore Jon Grondolsky Jr. (41.43 average / 290 strokes)3. Unioto sophomore Keegan Snyder (41.71 average / 292 strokes)4. Adena senior Davis Kerns (42.14 average / 295 strokes)5. Piketon senior Owen Armstrong (42.57 average / 298 strokes)6. Unioto senior Braxton Platt ( 43.43 average/ 304 strokes)7. Westfall sophomore Jacob Hicks (43.57 average / 305 strokes)8. Adena junior Sydney Ater (43.86 average / 307 strokes)9. Zane Trace senior Josh DeLong (44.14 average / 309 strokes)10. Piketon senior Gabe Dettwiller (44.71 average/ 313 strokes)11. Zane Trace senior Henry Zitzelberger (45.00 average / 315 strokes)12. Unioto sophomore Ethan Puckett (45.29 average/ 317 strokes)13T. Piketon senior Gavin Howard (45.71 average/ 320 strokes)13T. Piketon sophomore Brevin Wooldridge (45.71 average/ 320 strokes)15. Paint Valley senior Dax Estep (45.86 average/ 321 strokes)2022 All-SVC Golf Honorable MentionAdena senior Brayden Ater (53.00 average / 371 strokes)Huntington senior Hunter Bowen (52.29 average/ 366 strokes)Paint Valley senior Hunter Thompson (50.43 average/ 353 strokes)Piketon freshman Kole Keller (51.71 average/ 362 strokes)Southeastern junior Connor Smith (50.43 average/ 353 strokes)Unioto sophomore Drew Doughty (46.43 average / 325 strokes)Westfall junior Jasiah Story (47.71 average/ 334 strokes)Zane Trace sophomore Daniel Hughes (47.57 average / 333 strokes)League Winner: UniotoPlayer of the Year: Unioto's Charlie Lewis
