Just like the first time Oak Hill and Eastern met, the second time was no different as the Eagles and Oaks played in another five set thriller. Unfortunately for the Eagles they fell by a 3-2 decision (25-19, 26-28, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12) to the Oaks.
In set one, Oak Hill jumped out to an early 6-1 lead forcing Eastern to call a timeout. The Eagles battled back to get within 20-18 later in the set. but the Oaks went on a 5-1 scoring burst to take the first set 25-19.
In set two after ties at 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10, the Eagles then scored four of the next seven points to take a 14-13 lead. Again the set would see ties at 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19. Eastern would then get a chance to win the set needed only one point to do it with a 24-23 lead, but Oak Hill would come back to tie at 24. After ties again at 25 and 26, Eastern would then score the final two points of the set for a 28-26 set win and tie the match up at 1-1.
It was another battle in set three, as Eastern jumped out to a 6-2 lead that forced Oak Hill to use an early timeout. The Oaks then forced a tie at 6-6 and then took an 8-6 lead before Eastern tied the game at 8-8. There would be eight more ties in the set with the last tie being 24-24. This time it was Oak Hill who scored the final two points to win the set 26-24 and take a 2-1 match lead.
Eastern controlled the majority of the fourth set. After a tie at 14-14, Eastern took a 15-14 lead and never looked back as they took the set 25-22 to tie the match at 2-2 and force a decisive fifth set.
In set five Oak Hill started off on a 4-0 run forcing Eastern to call a timeout. After the timeout Eastern then came back with a 4-1 run to take a 5-4 lead. There would be ties at 5, 7, 8 and 9. Eastern would then score two straight to take an 11-9 lead. After ties at 11 and 12, Oak Hill used a 3-0 run to take the set 15-12 as the Eagles fell to the Oaks by a hard fought 3-2 score.
“I think it was probably one of our rougher games skills-wise, having trouble getting anything going,” Eastern head coach Chelsea Howard said.
While the defense totaled over 130 digs and five blocks, the offense also came up big.
“When our defense was on and we were working together, we picked up a lot of good things that were off shots or saves but as far as putting it together we struggled. I'm proud of some of my hitters — the middle stepped up tonight and played the net tough. My setters were making some good decisions at times; we just need to cut back on unforced errors," Howard said.
Leading the Eagles was Katie Newsome who tallied 36 digs, 2 aces, and 3 blocks. Mackenzie Green finished with 26 digs, while Gracey Turner had 25. Andee Lester finished the night with 12 kills. Addison Cochenour finished with 6 digs while Chloe Dixon finished with 5.
Up next, the Eagles will travel to South Webster for a contest with the Jeeps on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.