It was a perfect opening week for the Waverly High School girls tennis team.
After opening the season with a 5-0 win over Logan Elm Tuesday, Waverly did the same at Portsmouth.
On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers continued their winning ways by rolling to a 5-0 triumph at Portsmouth High School.
Blossom Smith and Kaelyn Linn both won their singles matches without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. Greenlee Thacker picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
The doubles teams also cruised with Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas taking their match 6-1, 6-1, while Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-1, 6-2.
Jada Osborne won 6-2 in exhibition play. Osborne and Barker also teamed up for an exhibition doubles match, winning 6-0, 6-1.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers traveled into Ross County, defeating Unioto 5-0. However, it wasn’t without a huge battle in several matches.
“It was a good match,” Waverly coach Matt Morrison said. “Unioto has a solid team this year. This was a good win for us.”
In No. 1 singles, Blossom Smith won a three-set battle 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
“Blossom played a great first set to win. Their No. 1 player is good. She won’t lose many matches this year. She hits a nice ball, and she played hard to force a third set with Blossom,” Morrison said. “But Blossom is strong. She doesn’t get tired and will make her opponent outlast her. When it went to a third set, I was confident Blossom would pull it out.”
In the No. 2 singles spot, Greenlee Thacker won 6-1, 6-2. Kaelyn Linn played in the No. 3 spot and won 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas had a battle on their hands in the first set, but took it 7-5. With the momentum they gained, they claimed the second set 6-2.
Waverly faced a challenge in the No. 2 doubles match. Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker took three sets to get the win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
“In the No. 2 doubles match, Unioto had us rattled a bit and took the first set 6-4,” Morrison said. “We made a couple of adjustments and were able to cut down on errors to pull away at the end. It’s great when you can change something and it works.”
Waverly will be back in action at home Monday night at 5 p.m. versus Miami Trace.
