Kaelyn Linn tennis

Waverly’s Kaelyn Linn steps into her swing to fire the ball back to her opponent during the Monday, Aug. 8 home match against Logan Elm. The Lady Tigers have had a perfect opening week, improving to 3-0 with wins over Logan Elm, Portsmouth and Unioto.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

It was a perfect opening week for the Waverly High School girls tennis team.

After opening the season with a 5-0 win over Logan Elm Tuesday, Waverly did the same at Portsmouth.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments