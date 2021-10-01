It took a while to get started, but once again, it was another big night for the Waverly Tigers on offense as they surged to a 42-14 win over the visiting Valley Indians.
Waverly quarterback Wade Futhey threw for 5 touchdowns, 3 of which went into the hands of his twin brother Will. Penn Morrison secured the other 2 touchdowns, adding an interception and some big punt return yardage with a long return of 62 yards. Jase Hurd added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, freshman Braylon Robertson led the way in tackles with 8, while having 4 tackles go for a combined loss of 6 yards. He also had an interception. Trey Brushart added 6 tackles. Wyatt Crabtee had 3 tackles that went for a combined loss of 14 yards, including a sack of Valley quarterback Carter Nickle for a loss of 11 yards.
During the halftime ceremony, Annie Silcott was crowned the 2021 Waverly High School Homecoming Queen.
A more detailed story written by Baden Fuller will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
The Tigers will travel to Wheelersburg next week for a showdown with the Pirates.
Score by Quarters:
Valley Indians...... 7 0 7 0 — 14
Waverly Tigers...... 7 14 7 14 — 42
Scoring Summary:
1st 08:22 WAVERLY — Penn Morrison 21 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick) — 3 plays, 55 yards, TOP 0:26, VALLEY 0 — WAVERLY 7
02:11 VALLEY - Chase Morrow 20 yd interception return (Chase Ruby kick), VALLEY 7 — WAVERLY 7
2nd 08:12 WAVERLY - Penn Morrison 53 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick) — 1 play, 53 yards, TOP 0:11, VALLEY 7 — WAVERLY 14
00:59 WAVERLY - Will Futhey 8 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick) — 8 plays, 60 yards, TOP 2:21, VALLEY 7 — WAVERLY 21
3rd 09:16 WAVERLY - Will Futhey 22 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick) — 9 plays, 82 yards, TOP 2:38, VALLEY 7 — WAVERLY 28
02:23 VALLEY - Chase Morrow 22 yd pass from George Arnett (Chase Ruby kick), 4 plays, 25 yards, TOP 1:52, VALLEY 14 — WAVERLY 28
4th 10:58 WAVERLY - Jase Hurd 2 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), 1 play, 2 yards, TOP 0:03, VALLEY 14 — WAVERLY 35
06:09 WAVERLY - Will Futhey 13 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 5 plays, 66 yards, TOP 1:20, VALLEY 14 — WAVERLY 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.