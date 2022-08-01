Geoff Grimes receives his plaque from Waverly Assistant Superintendent Melissa Marquez recognizing him as a member of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He is joined by his son Bo, who is holding the plaque.
Geoff Grimes won the state shot put championship in 2004 with a heave of 57-feet, 9 1/4 inches.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
When they talk about athletes taking it to another level, the senior year for Geoff Grimes would be the perfect example.
Grimes finished his junior track season in the regional track meet in the shot put, where unfortunately, he fouled on all three of his attempts. He had finished second in the district following a third place finish in the Southern Ohio Conference meet, a meet that he finished in fifth place in the shot put as a sophomore.
But after the fateful 2003 regional, he decided things would be different the following spring.
And they were.
It started in the winter when he exchanged his basketball career for one in indoor track where he traveled all over Ohio competing.
“It certainly helped me,” said Grimes, along with something else.
“Bill Maloy (his position coach) was very helpful to me,” Grimes noted. “He began coaching me my sophomore year and that is when I got going.”
One of his goals as a senior was to break the school’s shot put record, and that was accomplished in the first meet. From there in the shot put it was first place in the Southern Ohio Conference, first place in the district and this time, first place in the regional with a berth in the state meet.
Grimes then made the most of his opportunity and closed his career with a throw of 57 feet, 9.25 inches and the 2004 state championship.
“He was the hardest working kid I have ever seen,” proclaimed Maloy. “He made up his mind after his junior year he was going to win the state. He certainly deserved it.”
But Grimes was much more than a state track champion. He was an accomplished football player as well, being selected all-Southern Ohio Conference his junior and senior years. He started all four years and helped Waverly to an 8-2 record and state playoff berth as a junior in 2002.
“He was so coachable and played on both the offensive and defensive lines,” said his football coach, Rusty Wright. “You knew the effort you were going to get and he would be better than he was the day before.”
Grimes went on to throw at Miami University, but a injury in his freshman year ended his outstanding career.
