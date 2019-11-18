It was another strong year for the sport of golf among Pike County’s high school athletes.
Leading the way, Western senior Broc Jordan and Waverly senior Conner Heffner both competed in the state golf tournament for the second time in their respective careers to close out the 2019 high school golf season.
Jordan had very strong state tournament performance, both as a freshman and as a senior.
As a freshman playing in the Division III state golf tournament at the Sunbury NorthStar Country Club on Oct. 14 and 15, 2016, Jordan shot 166 overall to land in a tie for 20th in the standings among all 72 competitors. Jordan shot an 84 on the first day and an 82 on the second day, finishing with a 44 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine. Overall, just three freshmen competed in the tournament.
As the only freshman individual competitor in the Division III state golf tournament field that year, Western’s Broc Jordan finished eighth overall out of 12 individually qualifying golfers.
As a senior, Jordan had the opportunity to return — this time playing at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course on Oct. 11 and 12. He was consistent in his state tournament competition, carding a matching 79 on both Friday and Saturday to finish at 158 in a tie for 12th place overall.
Jordan, a three-time SOC Division I Player of the Year and a four-time district qualifier, was also named Southeast District Division III Player of the Year to conclude the fall season. Additionally, he picked up First Team All-SOC honors in the combined all-league tournament that was held at the Elks Country Club on Sept. 17.
Jordan and teammate Eli Montgomery helped lead Western to back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference Division I golf titles in the 2016 and 2017 seasons — the first two golf league titles in school history. The Indians also made their first district golf appearance as a team while Jordan and Montgomery were playing. Montgomery, who graduated last spring, is currently playing golf at Ohio Christian University. Jordan is looking at his college options and is considering Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
For Waverly, Conner Heffner played in the Division II state golf tournament for the first time as a sophomore in 2017. He had the goal of returning and achieved it as a senior.
Fortunately for Heffner, the three-time Southern Ohio Conference Golfer of the Year, the 2019 district tournament wasn’t as dramatic as his qualification round during his sophomore season in 2017. On that day, he tied then-senior teammate Talon Osborne and the two had to battle each other in a playoff. Heffner won over Osborne to earn the right to advance.
In the state competition during his sophomore year at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury, Heffner was tied for fourth place individually after the opening day. He ultimately finished 22nd out of 72 golfers.
This year, Heffner was joined by his Tiger teammates — Cole Robertson, Michael Goodman, Ben Flanders, and Tanner Smallwood — in the Division II district tournament, qualifying after finishing fourth as a team in the sectional. Heffner was the runner-up medalist in Division II district competition at Crown Hill to qualify for the state tournament for the second and final time in his career.
In this year’s state competition, also played at NorthStar Golf Club, Heffner finished in a tie for 42nd, shooting an 85 on the opening day and an 88 on the second day for a total of 173.
For his play throughout the season and his trip to state, Heffner was named First Team All-Southeast District. He also won the first-ever combined Southern Ohio Conference Division II Player of the Year award. After the 18-hole league tournament, Heffner and West’s Brenden Roark were tied for first. They had to go to a playoff with Heffner ultimately winning it.
As a team, Waverly finished third in the SOC 18-hole competition behind first-place Wheelersburg and second-place West. Western was sixth overall, while Eastern was eighth.
Looking at the rest of the post-season awards for Pike County, both Jordan and Heffner had senior teammates recognized by the Southeast District. Waverly’s Cole Robertson was Honorable Mention in Division II, while Western’s Maveric Ferneau earned the same in Division III.
Eastern senior Andrew Cochenour closed out his high school golf career by achieving First Team All-SOC honors for his finish in the league tournament. He also advanced to the Division III district golf tournament and was named Second Team All-District in Division III. Junior teammate Trenten Brown was named Honorable Mention.
The Piketon Redstreaks had the strongest league competition of the four Pike County varsity boys teams. Piketon finished second in the Scioto Valley Conference behind the state-qualifying Unioto Shermans.
Piketon senior Denzel Endicott and sophomore Logan Cummins both achieved All-Scioto Valley Conference honors. Endicott was second individually in the lead behind Unioto senior Ty Schobelock, who was player of the year. Freshman Owen Armstrong also found himself on the All-SVC team, finishing eighth. Freshman teammate Christian Horn achieved Honorable Mention.
Endicott and Cummins both played their way to the district tournament, qualifying as individuals. For their play this season, Endicott was named Second Team All-Southeast District in Division II, while Cummins picked up Honorable Mention.
Girls golf is picking up momentum in southern Ohio. The Eastern Lady Eagles had a team for the second straight year, winning a home match in mid-September before finishing fifth as a team in sectional competition. For Piketon, freshman Hayleigh Risner made a name for herself as a solo golfer and also competed in the sectional. Risner and Eastern junior Lauren Bevins both picked up All-Southeast District honors, achieving Honorable Mention in Division II.
