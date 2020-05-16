When a person uses their passion to become a better all-around individual, that's when one knows the person in question is doing something right.
Senior Esports player Kylie Jung, who played as a member of the program's Overwatch team at SSU, has proven to be a critical piece to the growth of the program with her performance as a student-athlete. A winner of the 2020 Computer Aided Drafting and Design Award, Jung has simply been thrilled to represent SSU at a high level in two areas that she loves greatly.
"It's very satisfying," Jung said. "You're doing something you enjoy while being a part of something much bigger than the game."
Initially just attending SSU as a student, Jung became part of the first-ever Esports unit during the 2018-19 academic year, when Kyle Trapp and Travis Lynn started the program. Current assistant Michael Shilling, a player on the Hearthstone unit for SSU during the '18-19 season, along with additional hands, have made the experience a whole one for Jung.
"I was working in the SSU Office of Admissions the semester before Esports started when I heard the admissions officers talking about Shawnee State starting up the program and looking for players," Jung said. "Soon after, I was talking to Kyle about Overwatch. I met Travis that fall semester, and got to know Michael better due to him also being a player on our Esports team at the time."
During the 2019-20 season, Jung contributed to an Overwatch program that posted victories over Sam Houston State (Texas) and Case Western Reserve among other stout performances. The SSU Overwatch squad also dropped narrow decisions to Cincinnati and Texas, as well.
Her fellow teammates, including Demetrius Reynolds (Gamertag: Deme), Hayden Ridgeway (Gamertag: HRPrime), Lane Knauff (Gamertag: Phinnick), Noah Hall (Gamertag: CNNNFDDR), Alena Bruening (Gamertag: ALilTurtle), Brent Moore (Gamertag: AlbertNemos), Adrian Uselton (Gamertag: YooooAdrian), Lucas Stahlhut (Gamertag: SchneeRose), and Henry Gresham (Gamertag: Tentacular) are individuals that Jung has enjoyed getting to know not only in their journeys through gameplay, but outside of competition, as well.
"It's very enjoyable to play with my teammates," Jung said. "We often hang out outside of Esports. We have taken the time to help each other improve, and it has helped us as a team. As players, we all have come a long way from where we've started."
Academically, Jung says that Esports has helped her thrive in the classroom. That's evident by Jung's outstanding 3.76 GPA -- and the fact that Jung, who will finish her undergraduate career with nearly 170 hours of credit, will be adding two degrees to her list of accomplishments, including a bachelor's in plastics engineering and an associate's in computer aided drafting and design. She's already been accepted for graduate school work at Ohio University and will begin classes there in the fall as she pursues a master's degree in industrial engineering.
In addition to her academic work, Jung also participated in Shawnee State's Celebration of Scholarship, where she, along with three of her classmates, did a project around three-dimensional printing and how different types of 3D printer material and different types of infill affect the acoustics of a 3D printed part.
"I had never considered playing for a team before hearing that conversation at work," Jung said. "Now, playing at Shawnee State has inspired me to continue with Esports in graduate school, and keep improving in Overwatch. Personally, I've found a lot of new friends in my teammates, and hanging out with them has made my senior year a blast. I am proud of myself and thankful for the support that I've received from my professors, friends, and family over my four years at Shawnee State," Jung said. "Receiving the award made me feel like the effort that I made to keep my academics in line helped me accomplish something."
For the above reasons, and more, Jung's experience at Shawnee State is really self-explanatory.
"It's been a life-changing experience, and one that I know that I will never forget," Jung said. "It's been a really good run at Shawnee State."
