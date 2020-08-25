It was a long wait through the spring and summer months for the Waverly Tigers to learn that they would indeed have a football season in 2020.
Waverly finished the 2019 regular season at 8-2 and wrapped up second place in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 4-1. The Tigers secured their fourth straight post-season appearance, knocking off Gallia Academy with an opening round 40-0 win before suffering a 49-21 loss to Bloom-Carroll in the next round.
The Tigers have plenty of weapons returning to the field for 2020 and look to have a strong year with a senior-laden and talented roster.
“Last year we went through our fair share of injuries and had our fair share of adversity. I thought our kids did a good job of stepping up, and being able to handle that. We did what we needed to do to make it,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “We were good enough to get through the season and make the playoffs. We won a playoff game, which was on our checklist and an accomplishment. The season ended with a loss to Bloom Carroll and left a little bit of a bad taste in our mouths. It made those guys even more hungry for this year.”
With so much unknown surrounding the season until mid-August, the Tigers stayed focused on themselves.
“We’ve been preparing, working and looking forward to what kind of season we are going to have,” said Crabtree.
Waverly will have a huge hole to fill with the graduation of Payton Shoemaker, a dynamic do-everything running back who set a new school single-season rushing record. By the end of the regular season, Shoemaker had carried the ball 258 times for 2,039 yards and 28 touchdowns. With two post-season games, he added to it, finishing with 304 rushes for 2,387 yards and 32 touchdowns. Shoemaker was a threat to return a punt, kickoff or interception to the end zone at all times.
“From an offensive, defensive and special teams standpoint, Payton did everything for us. His leadership and ability on the field is going to be a tall task to replace. But I think we have some guys who can fill those spots,” said Crabtree.
“Dawson Shoemaker (younger brother of Payton) and Jaxson Poe will fill that running back spot a bit for us. Defensively, we are going to have enough people to fill in and be effective there.”
Senior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks is back after playing all of the 2019 season with a knee injury and having off-season surgery.
“It is exciting, especially with Haydn’ being healthy. He will be able to move and get out of the pocket when he needs to, which will give us some different opportunities defensively. Again I think last year with Payton, he was so dynamic, he made big plays for us. It was easy to get used to that,” said Crabtree.
“This year, we may not have that, but offensively we are going to be better for that because Haydn’ is healthy and we will be able to get the ball out in different ways. Our running game won’t be as dynamic, but it will be more downhill. We will probably be able to get big chunks with our offensive line.”
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Phoenix Wolf is also healthy after enduring a long recovery from a broken ankle during the 2018-2019 basketball season. Junior Will Futhey returns after finishing with 58 catches for 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Penn Morrison and tight end Zeke Brown had strong years as well.
“As a receiving core with Will, Zeke, Penn and Phoenix, this is as good as we’ve been. They are all long, being over 6-foot-3 or 6-4. They all run really well. Will had the great year last year,” said Crabtree. “Phoenix is as close to 100 percent as he has been. He had a great summer. He did a lot on his own, when we were all off in the spring, to get himself in a situation where he could run a lot better. His change of direction and speed is markedly different than it was last year. He is moving a lot better.”
Brown was in the weight room during the layoff, adding to his frame.
“Zeke has put on some size. He is about 215 pounds now. He did a great job working in the offseason and throughout the summer,” said Crabtree. “All of those guys put in extra time catching the ball and working in the offseason.”
Nearly all of the starting offensive linemen return. Zack Brown was the only starting lineman that the Tigers lost to graduation. He started in the second half of the season after coming off an injury.
“Most of those guys have played on the line at some point and are very experienced in that regard. We have a lot of guys back on the offensive side of the ball, who have knowledge of how our system runs,” said Crabtree.
“Defensively, a lot of guys who played last year were kind of young. Now they are back for another year. We cleaned up some things defensively and fine tuned a bit. I think those guys will be better for it.”
With those changes, the Tigers will be adding some speed to the defensive line.
“We are going to be a little more athletic up front and moved some people around a little bit. Will (Futhey) and Wyatt (Crabtree) will play defensive end. We have the ability to be athletic and long, but we can also put some bigger guys there,” said Crabtree.
“Zeke Brown had a great year at linebacker. Spencer Pollard has really progressed at the linebacker position. Penn had a great year at corner. Having Phoenix back at safety will be huge. Cai Marquez is going to play corner, and Mark Stulley will play the other safety. Mark does a great job of getting people lined up and communicating. That’s one of his big assets. He isn’t afraid to get downhill and make plays.”
Waverly lost strong-legged kicker Grayson Diener, but Ben Flanders returns to take over the duties after serving as a backup. Keagan Smith, another soccer player, has also joined the team to help with kicking.
“Grayson will be hard to replace. Ben has done a great job,” said Crabtree. “Ben is solid on his extra points. He may not kick it in the end zone every time like Grayson did, but he is kicking it down to the five or 10 yard line and that will be good enough. Ben is going to punt as well.”
The Tigers have set a goal of winning the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title. With the changed schedule, Friday’s opener with Granville is the only non-league contest.
“I think the league is going to be better than it was last year. Wheelersburg is still the top dog in that regard. Wheelersburg has holes to fill and people to replace, but they always seem to find a way to do that. Top to bottom, the league will be improved,” said Crabtree. “Winning a league title is one of the things we want to do. We haven’t checked that box off yet. We have been competitive in the league, but we haven’t been able to get over the hump and get a league title. Our guys are hungry and working hard.”
