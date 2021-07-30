SSU Onu to Dallas
SSU Sports Information

Note: This article was posted to the Shawnee State University Athletics website on Friday, July 30 at 1:35 p.m.

Standout big man and Shawnee State graduate EJ Onu has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

An Exhibit-10 contract, according to the NBA’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, is a one-year deal worth the minimum salary. Onu is guaranteed the training camp invitation to Dallas as a result of the signing.

Further notes on Exhibit-10 contracts include the following:

A team can’t carry more than six Exhibit 10 contracts at a time.

An Exhibit 10 contract can only be converted to a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

An Exhibit 10 contract that gets converted to a two-way deal can later be converted into a standard NBA contract.

An Exhibit 10 bonus earned by a player who ends up in the G League or on a two-way contract isn’t counted toward the NBA team’s total salary.

Onu led the NAIA in blocks per game and total blocks last season — unsurprisingly — and ultimately earned NAIA All-American honors twice while winning the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award three times. In 2020-21, Onu was a First-Team All-MSC honoree and won the conference’s player of the year and defensive player of the year honors. Onu ultimately earned First-Team NAIA All-American honors and was a central figure in Shawnee State’s run to the 2021 NAIA National Championship.

The recent graduate — who played all four of his seasons at SSU — will enter uncharted waters as a result of earning this training camp invitation.

Onu will first participate in the upcoming NBA Summer League with Dallas in Las Vegas, Nev., where the 6-11 big will play at the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center on the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) campus.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.

