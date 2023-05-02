With a Saturday sweep of the West Union Lady Dragons, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks have now won five of their last seven varsity softball games, improving to 11-10 overall.
In the first game of the afternoon, Piketon won by a final score of 4-1 behind a strong performance from senior pitcher Camryn Campbell in the circle. Campbell went five innings, giving up two hits, while striking out eight and walking five. The lone run that West Union scored was unearned. Campbell also went 1-2 from the plate.
That unearned run came in the top of the second inning. However, Piketon battled back with three runs in the home half of the frame, and then produced another run in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 4-1.
Piketon finished with seven hits in all. First baseman Kyndall Carroll produced a pair of hits, going 2-2 with a run and an RBI. Ashlyn Elliott finished 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Grace Hauck was credited with the other RBI. Danika Ritchie and Klaira Napier both had a double as well.
The second game saw both teams pick up the offensive output, but the Lady Redstreaks were in control throughout, winning 13-7.
West Union plated one run in the top of the first inning, only to see Piketon bounce back with a five-spot in the bottom half. The Lady Dragons briefly knotted the game at 5-5 by generating four runs in the top of the second inning.
From that point forward, the Lady Redstreaks outscored the Lady Dragons 8-2. Piketon plated five more runs in the bottom of the second inning to go up 10-6. Each team added a run in the third inning. West Union’s final run came in the top of the fourth inning, while Piketon generated two in the bottom half, capping the 13-7 win.
Kyndall Carroll was the winning pitcher for Piketon. All seven runs surrendered were unearned. Carroll gave up eight hits, struck out nine batters and walked four. From the plate, Carroll was 3-4 with a double, one run and one RBI.
Renee Hill had the team’s other double, ending her day 2-4 with an RBI and two runs. Grace Hauck went 3-3 with a run and an RBI. Kaylee Maynard generated three RBIs by going 2-4 with a run. Zoey Fuchs finished 2-3 with three runs. Ashlyn Elliott was 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Camryn Campbell had two RBIs as well, going 1-2 with a run. Danika Ritchie was 1-4 with a run and an RBI, while Klaira Napier was 1-4 with a run.
Piketon will entertain Huntington at home on Wednesday evening. Then the Lady Redstreaks will head to Adena Thursday, followed by a trip to Paint Valley Friday.
