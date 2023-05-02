With a Saturday sweep of the West Union Lady Dragons, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks have now won five of their last seven varsity softball games, improving to 11-10 overall.

In the first game of the afternoon, Piketon won by a final score of 4-1 behind a strong performance from senior pitcher Camryn Campbell in the circle. Campbell went five innings, giving up two hits, while striking out eight and walking five. The lone run that West Union scored was unearned. Campbell also went 1-2 from the plate.


