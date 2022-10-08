Entering the fourth quarter trailing 35-7, Eastern scored 21 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes rallying for a comeback. Dylan Morton threw a touchdown pass to Teagan Werner with 13.7 seconds left in the game to get the Eagles within a touchdown. However the Eagles would come up just short 35-28 against the visiting Notre Dame Titans in Friday night's varsity football clash.
“We were a little sluggish in the first half. You hate days when there’s no school. There was no school today. We tried to get them up and feed them breakfast early and get on a schedule, and it still gets you out of whack. It took us a little too long to get out of it,” said Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison.
“We were a little sluggish and had some special teams mistakes. We couldn’t handle two squib kicks, and they recovered those and turned them into 14 points. Special teams have kind of been a pain in our neck all year. I’m proud of the kids we fought back and put a little scare on them at the end.”
Notre Dame kicked off to begin the game but recovered a muffed squib kick taking over at the 40. Titans' running back Gavin Hart then scored on a 20-yard touchdown run with 9:57 to go in the opening quarter to give Notre Dame a 6-0 lead after a missed point-after attempt.
Eastern began their first offensive drive at the 30. The Eagles picked up a first down when Dylan Morton connected with Teagan Werner for an 11-yard gain, but they would have to punt three plays later.
Notre Dame took over at their own 21-yard line with 7:54 in the first quarter. Notre Dame then moved the ball to the 49 yard line, but was forced to punt as Eastern took over at their own 22 with 3:52 in the first. On 3rd-and-11, Morton connected with Tucker Leist for a 65-yard touchdown pass. After the point-after attempt, Eastern took a 7-6 lead with 1:40 in the opening quarter.
The Titans then returned the ensuing kick to the Eagles 40-yard line. The Titans would run three plays before the quarter would come to a close where they would face a 3rd-and-8. The Eagles would then force a punt and take over at the 20 with 11:47 in the second quarter. The Eagles would then be forced to punt on the ensuing drive as Notre Dame took over at the 47-yard line with 8:53 in the first half. One play later, Hart scored on a 53-yard touchdown run, as Notre Dame regained the lead 14-7 with 8:41 in the half.
Eastern moved the ball into Notre Dame territory on their next drive, but the Titans defense came away with an interception on fourth down as they would take over at their own 2-yard line with 4:30 left in the half. The Titans held the ball for the remaining 4:30 of the half as they took a 14-7 lead into the locker rooms.
“We just couldn’t stop the run tonight. We banged our chest all year and been good at stopping the run, and hats off to Notre Dame we couldn’t stop the Hart kid,” mentioned Tomlison.
Eastern tried an onside kick to begin the second half, but Notre Dame recovered and would start their drive at midfield. Hart gave the Titans a 21-7 when he scored from 3 yards out with 8:39 to play in the third quarter.
Eastern started their drive at the 49 but Notre Dame intercepted their second pass of the night taking over at the 37 with 7:17 left in the third. Notre Dame scored on a 41 yard touchdown pass with 5:24 in the third taking a 28-7 lead.
The Eagles began their next drive at the 30 with 5:16 left in the quarter. Notre Dame then recovered an Eastern fumble a few plays later, returning it back for a touchdown. The Titans would lead 35-7 with 4:58 in the third. Notre Dame recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. They would then try a 37-yard field goal later in the drive, but the kick would fall short as the Eagles would take over at the 20 with 3.8 seconds left in the third.
Eastern mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter. Dylan Morton connected with Tucker Leist for a 64-yard touchdown with 10:41 to go in the game as they cut the Titans' lead to 35-14. The Eastern defense then forced a punt on the ensuing drive and took over at the 21 with 8:37 to play in the game. Three minutes and 10 seconds later Morton threw his third touchdown pass of the night, as he connected with Teagan Werner for a 16-yard touchdown with 5:14 left in the game. Eastern cut the lead to 35-21.
The Eagles then tried an onside kick, but it was unsuccessful as Notre Dame took over at the 47. After a bad snap and a penalty, Notre Dame faced a fourth and long and was forced to punt. Eastern took at their own 48 with 2:38 left in the game. Eastern then moved the ball down to the 1-yard line with under a minute left but a pair of penalties backed them up. Morton then found Werner for a 10-yard score with 13.7 seconds left. The PAT was good as Eastern cut the lead to 35-28. However Eastern’s fourth quarter comeback attempt would come up just short as they fell 35-28.
“We ran out of time and waited too late to wake up," said Tomlison. "I’m proud of the kids. They fought hard but we came up short.”
Statistically Morton was 17-28 passing for 314 yards and tossed four touchdowns. Tucker Leist caught eight passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while Teagan Werner had 6 receptions for 93 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.
“He’s (Dylan Morton) got a good arm and was throwing the ball well," said Tomlison. "Tucker Leist had a huge night.”
Landyn Reinsmith had 2 catches for 11 yards, and Wyatt Richardson had a catch for 18 yards. Jace White led the Eagles' rushing attack with 8 carries for 46 yards. Landyn Reinsmith had 7 carries for 10 yards. Morton had 16 rushing yards.
Eastern moved the chains 17 times while Notre Dame finished the game with 16 first downs. Notre Dame was 1-1 on two point conversions. Dylan Morton was 4-4 in PATs for the Eagles. Eastern was 0-1 on fourth downs. The Titans won the turnover battles 3-0. The Eagles were penalized 13 times for 96 yards while the Titans were penalized 9 times for 48 yards. Eastern finished the game with 386 yards of total offense.
Eastern will look to bounce back next, as they travel to Northwest.
“We got to go out and beat Northwest and Green, and if we beat Northwest and Green we get a share of first (place in the SOC I),” Tomlison said.
