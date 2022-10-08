Entering the fourth quarter trailing 35-7, Eastern scored 21 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes rallying for a comeback. Dylan Morton threw a touchdown pass to Teagan Werner with 13.7 seconds left in the game to get the Eagles within a touchdown. However the Eagles would come up just short 35-28 against the visiting Notre Dame Titans in Friday night's varsity football clash.

“We were a little sluggish in the first half. You hate days when there’s no school. There was no school today. We tried to get them up and feed them breakfast early and get on a schedule, and it still gets you out of whack. It took us a little too long to get out of it,” said Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments