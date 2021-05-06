For the second time in three consecutive games, the Piketon Redstreaks baseball team has found themselves in the win column. Piketon avenged an earlier season loss to the Zane Trace Pioneers by picking up a close 4-3 win on senior night.
“Like I’ve said the last few games, we’re playing the best baseball we’ve played all year and found a lineup that’s clicking. Any time you beat Zane Trace, it’s a big win. Ron Allen has won a lot of games and been very successful, so that’s a big win for us,” said Redstreaks coach Jonathan Teeters.
Zane Trace stranded a runner on second, while Piketon went down in order to begin the game. In the second inning both Piketon and Zane Trace drew a two-out walk, but stranded the runners, as the score remained 0-0.
In the third, the Pioneers got two on with two outs, but couldn’t push a run across as a 5-3 groundout ended the inning. Kydan Potts reached on an error to begin the Piketon half of the third. He later moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Camren Loar. Johnny Burton then singled on the next at bat to put runners on the corners with an out. Then, before the next pitch could be thrown, Piketon sent both runners in motion, causing some chaos. The Pioneers then got Burton in a run down between first and second that allowed Potts to head to home plate and slide in safely, scoring the first run of the game and giving Piketon a 1-0 lead. Burton was then able to avoid the tag and slide back into first safely.
“You have to do what you have to do to win games, and it doesn't have to be pretty. At the end of the day, a win is a win,” said Teeters, about the double steal attempt.
Tra Swayne then doubled on the next at-bat, but a good play by the Zane Trace defense gunned Burton down at home for the second out of the inning, keeping the game at 1-0. A groundout would end the inning.
The Pioneers reached on an error with an out in the fourth. Tra Swayne then caught the runner stealing for the second out of the inning. Zane Trace then singled and reached on another error, before a fielder's choice ended the frame.
Easton Lansing singled and Logan Maynard reached on an error and advanced to second to put runners in scoring position with no outs to begin the bottom of the fourth. Then in a 3-2 count, Brody Fuller singled and Lansing scored giving the Redstreaks a 2-0 lead. Jake Thornsberry then singled in the next at-bat, and Maynard scored, pushing the Piketon lead to 3-0. Next, Potts walked to load the bases. Swayne then hit a hard liner with two outs, but the Zane Trace third baseman made a good defense play to get the Pioneers out of the jam and keep the score 3-0.
With one out in the top of the fifth, Zane Trace hit back-to-back-to-back singles and scored a run cutting the Piketon lead 3-1. Piketon then got two fly outs to end the inning. Easton Lansing manufactured a one-out walk in the bottom half; he later moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Then Brody Fuller came through for the Redstreaks once again, delivering an RBI single, giving Piketon a 4-1 lead.
“Brody has come up big for us and that’s what we expect from one of our seniors," said Teeters.
Zane Trace put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the sixth. The Redstreaks then committed a throwing error that allowed two Pioneer runs to score, as they cut the lead to 4-3. Zane Trace would then have the tying run on third, but the Redstreaks were able to get out of the inning with a groundout. Piketon went down in order in the bottom half.
Roger Woodruff then finished off the complete game on the mound and helped the Redstreaks seal the victory, as the Pioneers went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Brody Fuller led the Redstreaks, going 2-for-2 with two singles, a walk and two RBIs. Jake Thornsberry was 1-for-3 with a single and RBI. Easton Lansing was 1-for-2 with a walk and single, while Tra Swayne was 1-for-3 with a double. Johnny Burton singled and was 1-for-4. Logan Maynard and Kydan Potts each scored a run.
Roger Woodruff got the victory in the hill, tossing a complete game, striking out four, walking two, allowing eight hits, and an earned run. The win was the sixth Scioto Valley Conference win of the year for the Streaks, as they finished 6-8 in the league. The Redstreaks sent the seniors out on a high note with the win on senior night, but the Streaks aren’t done yet.
“They’re all unique in their own ways. We’re going to miss all of them, but we still have a lot of baseball left to be played," said Teeters. "We plan on winning some more games before they leave.”
