Even without having a high school baseball season in his junior year as a Waverly Tiger, senior Weston Roop became the latest WHS athlete to receive a scholarship for his playing abilities.
In the next academic year, Roop will be headed to Frederick Community College in Maryland, nearly 400 miles from home, to join the Cougars, an NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) program.
Weston Roop has been a part of Pike County baseball for the past two summers as an infielder and pitcher for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers Junior and Senior teams. He came to Waverly High School as a junior last season after being a student at Huntington Ross, but he never had the chance to play a game for the Tigers, since the season was canceled due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns. At Huntington, Roop was the winning pitcher in a district championship game at V.A. Stadium in his sophomore year.
“We are very proud of Weston. He has put in a lot of work over the years with lessons and weight training. He put in the time,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble.
“It is very rewarding to see these players get what they deserve, while furthering their academic and athletic career. Weston is going to Frederick Community College in Maryland, which is a junior college. The junior college route is probably one of the best kept secrets around. When we talk to our players about the JUCO route, it is kind of like a one or two year tryout. They get to play 60 games a year. Other colleges and scouts will evaluate them and place them at a college where they can compete. It is a win-win for the players to go that route.”
On Nov. 11, Frederick Community College shared via release online that head baseball Coach Rodney Bennett continued to attract elite talent as the program inked 14 highly-touted prospects on National Signing Day (November 1, 2020). While most of those athletes were from Pennsylvania and Maryland, Roop was listed among them.
“Frederick has a great program. We always tell our players to go somewhere they are wanted,” said Noble. “Frederick really wanted Weston. They see him in the middle of the lineup and playing the left side of the infield. That is one of his goals to staying on the left side of the infield.”
Roop joins teammate Derek Eblin as the second Tiger in the 2020-2021 school year to have made a choice and committed to a school. Eblin signed with Morehead University as a future pitcher. Noble is thrilled to have a spring season ahead with Eblin, Roop, and the rest of the Tiger baseball players.
“We’re all still disappointed that we didn’t get to have a season last year. That’s over and done with, but we are focusing on what we can do to go out again and compete. We have some good players coming back. This early in the game, we are thrilled to have two players signed already (Eblin and Roop) who will get money to go play college baseball,” said Noble.
“Weston has been a leader already for us in the fall. He will be one of our top pitchers (in the spring) and hit in the middle of the lineup. He has a great attitude and a good work ethic. We are happy and pleased with his progress and how he fits in here. We are real happy with his choice. He had options, but it seemed like Frederick was a great fit for him. He went and they enjoyed the campus. We still have work to do here in the spring. We will just keep working at it.”
Frederick CC has a reputation for its baseball program. From the school’s website, the following information is shared: “The Cougars have enjoyed tremendous success the past 18 seasons. In all of those years, they were ranked in the top 20 in the nation, including a No. 1 ranking, along with six trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series and one trip to the national title game in 2002.
“Head Coach Rodney Bennett has completed his 18th season with an overall coaching record of 657-268, 17 straight trips to the NJCAA Region XX tournament, and three trips to the NJCAA Division II World Series, 10 Region Championship Final appearances, five Region Titles, three District Championships, two District Runner-ups, and 3 MD JUCO championships.
“In his 18 years at the helm, the team produced 202 NCAA/NAIA baseball players moving on from his program, 95 All-Region players, 71 All-Conference players, 34 All-Americans, five MLB draftees, three MLB free agents, and one National Player of the Year.”
The fact that the highly successful program contacted Roop and offered a full ride scholarship is a dream come true.
“Ever since I was eight years old, I came up in baseball. I thought about the fact that you have the opportunity to play a game for the rest of your life and it provides for a lot of people. It means so much that I can play a game and give back to my family for all of the money my parents have spent,” said Roop.
“A lot of pro players make sure their parents never have to pay another bill in their lives. That’s what I would like to do too. I love the game. Don’t get me wrong. But I don’t play just for myself at this point. I play for all of my family.”
Roop said the college discovered him through mutual friend. He appreciates all of the support he has received from friends, family and coaches.
“Coach Nob (Jeff Noble) has done some much for me. I couldn’t ask for a better coach. He has given me all the access I want to practice,” said Roop. “Coach Nob brings in a lot of people to help us get better throughout the year. If it wasn’t for the access he gave me to get better, I probably wouldn’t be getting a scholarship.”
Roop plans to major in business and finances at Frederick Community College. While he pitches in high school out of necessity, he will strictly be focusing on infield for the Cougars.
