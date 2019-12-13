A first quarter deficit was too much to overcome for the Eastern Lady Eagles Thursday evening, as they fell 68-48 to the visiting Valley Indians.
The Lady Eagles fell behind 21-7 in the opening quarter with Andee Lester providing five points and Addison Cochenour adding a bucket.
The Lady Eagles responded with a 19-point second quarter, but the Lady Indians were able to match it, pushing their lead to 40-26 at the break. Abby Cochenour led Eastern during that quarter with 10 points. Addison Cochenour had five more, while Chloe' Dixon contributed a pair of free throws.
Eastern produced 10 points in the third quarter. Abby Cochenour and Mackenzie Greene each connected on a three-pointer, while Skylar White had a pair of buckets. Valley scored 12 points to make the lead 52-36.
Greene led the Lady Eagles in the final quarter with five points. Abby Cochenour hit another three pointer, while Dixon and Lester each added two free throws. Valley added 16 points to finish the 68-48 win.
Abby Cochenour led the Lady Eagles with 16 points, followed by Greene with eight points, and Addison Cochenour and Lester with seven points each.
The Lady Eagles will be home Saturday at noon to face the Piketon Lady Redstreaks. Then they will head to Waverly to face the Lady Tigers Monday evening.
VHS;-;21;19;12;16;-;68
EHS;-;7;19;10;12;-;48
VALLEY (68) — B. Buckle 6 0 6-10 18, B. Call 2 4 3-4 19, C. Kennard 0 0 0-1 0, N. Buckle 0 0 2-2 2, M. Dunham 1 0 0-0 2, K. Conaway 0 1 4-8 7, H. Whitt 2 0 4-4 8, N. Gilliland 4 0 0-0 8, M. Wright 2 0 0-0 4, L. Ashkettle 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 5 19-28 68.
EASTERN (48) — Skylar White 2 0 0-0 4, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 2 0-0 8, Mackenzie Greene 1 2 0-0 8, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 4-4 4, Katie Newsome 1 0 0-6 2, Abby Cochenour 1 3 5-5 16, Addison Cochenour 3 0 1-2 7, Andee Lester 2 0 3-4 7, TOTALS 10 5 13-21 48.
