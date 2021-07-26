COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s annual writing and photography contest results were announced Monday, with five writing categories judged in three divisions based on circulation size, as well as photography awards in two categories. The contest included submissions from the 2020 calendar year and was judged by 26 OPSWA members from around the state.
Earning Writer of the Year honors were Jake Furr from the Mansfield News Journal in Division 1 and 2 (combined), Mark Hazelwood from the Norwalk Reflector in Division 3, and Jarrod Ulrey from Columbus ThisWeek News in Division 4. Julie Billings from the Pike County News Watchman earned a first-place finish in game action photography, while Shane Flanigan from Columbus ThisWeek News was named first-place in portrait photography.
Writers and photographers were judged on a body of work that included three submissions per category. The number of contest entries in Division 2 was lower than normal, so Division 2 was combined with Division 1.
The OPSWA membership roster now stands at 183 writers and photographers around the state, which marks the most in its 48-year history. Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists. In 2010, the OPSWA partnered with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to create a website, establish electronic communications and increase its membership and recognition.
The OPSWA website is located at http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA and includes the membership directory, officers information, hall of fame inductees and other updates.
2020 OPSWA SPORTSWRITERS OF THE YEAR
DIVISION 1 & 2 – Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
DIVISION 3 – Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
DIVISION 4 – Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
2020 OPSWA Writing Contest, Division and Category Results
Three divisions based on circulation size. Point totals for Writer of the Year: 1st Place = 8 points, 2nd = 6 points, 3rd = 5 points, 4th = 3 points. Categories receiving less than nine entries awarded two places, categories receiving 10 or more entries awarded three places.
Division 1 & 2 – Daily Circulation over 10,000 and Websites
Division 1, Game Stories
1. Eric Frantz, Dayton Daily News and MaxPreps.com
2. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
3. Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier
Division 1, News Stories
1. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
2. Eric Frantz, Dayton Daily News and MaxPreps.com
Tie-3. Curt Conrad, RichlandSource.com
Tie-3. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Division 1, Feature Stories
1. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
2. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
3. Dave Hanneman, Findlay Courier
Division 1, Columns
1. Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
2. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Division 1, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
2. John Kampf, Willoughby News-Herald
Division 1 Writer of the Year: Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal, 30 points
Runner-up: Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate (24 points)
Division 3 – All Other Daily Newspapers (4+ Editions Per Week)
Division 3, Game Stories
1. Lonnie McMillan, Upper Sandusky Daily Chief-Union
2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
Division 3, News Stories
1. Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
2. Lonnie McMillan, Upper Sandusky Daily Chief-Union
Division 3, Feature Stories
1. Lonnie McMillan, Upper Sandusky Daily Chief-Union
Tie-2. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
Tie-2. Rick Noland, Medina Gazette
Division 3, Columns
1. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
2. Matt Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Division 3, Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector
2. Matt Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
Division 3 Writer of the Year: Mark Hazelwood, Norwalk Reflector (27 points)
Runner-up: Lonnie McMillan, Upper Sandusky Daily Chief-Union (22 points)
Division 4 – Non-Daily Newspapers and Specialty Publications
Division 4, Game Stories
1. Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Keith Spare, Morgan County Herald
3. Wade Linville, Brown County Press
Division 4 – News Stories
1. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek News
Division 4 – Feature Stories
1. Dave Purpura, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
Division 4 – Columns
1. Dave Purpura, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
Division 4 – Investigative/Enterprise Stories
1. Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News
Division 4 Writer of the Year: Jarrod Ulrey, Columbus ThisWeek News, 26 points
Runner-up: Scott Hennen, Columbus ThisWeek News, 22 points
Game Action Photography Division
1. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman
2. Erin Caldwell, Sandusky Register
3. Shane Flanigan, Columbus ThisWeek News
Portrait Photography Division
1. Shane Flanigan, Columbus ThisWeek News
2. Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette
