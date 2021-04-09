In a long-lasting, back-and-forth battle on the diamond between county rivals, Eastern and Western played until sunset Tuesday evening before the hosting Eastern Eagles could take a walk-off 7-6 victory.
Western was in the driver’s seat late in the game, holding a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. But the Eagles had other ideas.
It started with Eastern’s Dylan Morton reaching first base on a dropped third strike. Morton was out at second on a fielder’s choice with Laken “Bear” Tomlison reaching first safely. Rylee Bapst entered as a pinch runner for Tomlison. Up next, Gage Denny blasted a ball down the third base line, resulting in a double that put runners at second and third. Charlie Martin followed by drawing a walk to fill the bases. Teagan Werner delivered the tying RBI, sending Bapst home on an infield single to shortstop. That made the score 6-6.
Needing to score to keep the game from ending in a tie, Eastern’s Lance Barnett stepped to the plate. Barnett didn’t have to swing, as a Western error allowed Denny to head for home, sliding in as the winning run, 7-6.
Looking back at the plays that led up to Western’s 6-5 lead, the Indians plated their first run in the opening inning after Sage Collingsworth came up with a one-out single and scored on a single from Joey Urbina.
Eastern surged ahead with four runs in the home half of the frame. Nate Havens led off with a bunt single before Lance Barnett followed with a double to send Havens home, 1-1. Logan Clemmons and Jacob Overly were both hit by pitches to fill the bases. Brayden Webb worked a walk to push Barnett home, making the lead 2-1. Later, Bear Tomlison provided a single to center field, plating Clemmons and Overly, 4-1.
Neither team scored in the second inning. Western trimmed the lead to 4-2 with a run in the third. Sean Kerns started with a single, stole second and came home on a hit from Drew Henderson.
The Indians then claimed the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Leading off that fourth inning, Western’s first three batters — Jayden Jones, Wyatt Grooms and Jared Rhinesmith — were hit by pitches to fill the bases. Jones was out at home when Kerns grounded into a fielder’s choice, keeping the bases full. Sage Collingsworth delivered the first hit of the inning, a single to center field, pushing Grooms home. Joey Urbina grounded into a fielder’s choice at second, getting Rhinesmith across the dish to knot the game at 4-4. Drew Henderson drove in two more runs with his single to center field, plating Kerns and allowing Urbina to score on the throw, 6-4.
The Eagles cut into that lead in the home half of the inning after Teagan Werner singled, stole second and scored when Logan Clemmons reached base on an error, 6-5. The score remained there until Eastern’s final rally that turned it into a 7-6 win for the home team.
For Western, Drew Henderson was the leading hitter, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one stolen base. Sage Collingsworth was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Sean Kerns was 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs. He also provided a highlight reel worthy leaping catch in center field near the fence, securing a hard-hit ball from Eastern’s Logan Clemmons. Joey Urbina was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Trey Satterfield pitched the first 1.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits, three strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters. Joey Urbina followed with five innings of relief, giving up three runs (none earned) on five hits, while striking out eight and walking four.
For Eastern, Laken “Bear” Tomlison produced a pair of RBIs on a 1-for-4 performance. Lance Barnett was 1-for-4 as well, having a double, one run, one RBI and one stolen base. Gage Denny was 1-for-2 with a double and a run. Teagan Werner was 2-for-2 with one run, one RBI and two stolen bases.
Nate Havens started on the mound for Eastern, throwing three innings. He gave up five earned runs on four hits, recorded five strikeouts and hit five batters. Teagan Werner threw the next two innings, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out one and walking two. Then Dylan Morton pitched the final two and earned the win. Morton didn’t give up a hit or a run. He recorded three strikeouts and also walked three batters.
The two Pike County rivals will meet up once again at Western on April 22. Western was set to face Green at home on Friday night.
The Eagles traveled to V.A. Memorial Stadium Friday night to face the Waverly Tigers. On Monday, they will be back home to entertain Portsmouth West.
WAVERLY BASEBALL
It was back to business as usual for the Waverly Tigers as they recorded another shutout on the diamond Wednesday afternoon.
Waverly picked up a 3-0 victory at Oak Hill with sophomore Alex Boles (2-0) on the hill. Boles helped his own cause by going 1-for-3 from the plate with a stolen base. Senior Weston Roop was 1-for-2 with a double, one stolen base and a walk. Derek Eblin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run. Eli Crabtree was 1-for-1.
The win sees the Tigers improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Tigers traveled to V.A. Memorial Stadium Friday night to take on the Eastern Eagles. They will be home Saturday with Zane Trace (weather permitting) at 11 a.m. On Monday, they will get back into SOC II action in a home battle with Wheelersburg at 5 p.m.
PIKETON BASEBALL
On Monday night, Piketon pitchers Malik Diack and Hunter Harris combined for a no-hitter at Southeastern High School.
The offense was strong behind the pitching staff, as Piketon went on to win 12-1 in five innings.
Diack started and recorded his second varsity pitching win, going three innings. He gave up one run on no hits, while striking out seven batters and walking three. Harris worked the next two innings and provided an additional strikeout.
Senior Easton Lansing produced the most hits individually, going 3-for-4 with a run. Tra Swayne had two extra base hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. He also scored two runs. Chase Carson was 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Roger Woodruff and Johnny Burton each had a hit and in RBI. Brody Fuller also collected two RBIs, while Jake Thornsberry had one.
“Our approach was the best it’s been all year,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “I’m very proud of our effort, intensity, and aggressiveness today.”
On Wednesday night, the Redstreaks traveled to Unioto and fell 5-2.
Both of Piketon’s runs were scored in the top of the first inning, giving the Streaks their only lead. Johnny Burton led off with a single, stole second and scored on a base hit from Easton Lansing. Logan Maynard followed with a double to send Lansing home, 2-0.
The Shermans took the lead in the home half of the inning, scoring four runs on two doubles, one single and a pair of walks. They added an insurance run in the fourth inning, making it 5-2.
Piketon senior J.J. Tackett pitched four innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits, while striking out one and walking two. Roger Woodruff pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits, while striking out one and walking one.
From the plate, Maynard finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Lansing was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Burton was 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Swayne batted 2-for-4, while Fuller was 1-for-3.
With those results, Piketon moved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The Redstreaks took on Westfall at home on Friday. They will remain home and face Adena on Monday.
