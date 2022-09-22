After dropping the opening set, Waverly won the next three sets defeating Portsmouth West 3-1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20) Tuesday evening.
Behind 21 kills from Kelli Stewart and 15 kills from Hallie Oyer, the Tigers earned their eight win of the season with the victory.
“Portsmouth West is tough this year. They came out and are taking sets,” said Waverly head coach Aleah Rhodes. “They took a set against Wheelersburg a few weeks ago, and they’re a tough team to play against. They have a good system going. We lost that first set, and you could tell the team knew it was time to go. We’re peaking at a good time, and it’s nice to see that.”
In the opening set, West jumped out to an early 7-3 lead. Waverly then used a 9-4 run taking a 12-11 lead after a kill by Sidney Johnson. The set would then be tied at 12, 14 and 16 before a kill by Kelli Stewart gave Waverly a 19-17 lead. The Tigers then pushed the lead to 22-19 before West came back to tie the set 22-22. The Senators then scored the final three points of the set taking it 25-22 and a 1-0 match lead.
Waverly led the second set from start to finish to even the match 1-1. The Tigers jumped out to an early 7-2 lead to open the set. After a block and a kill by Hallie Oyer, the Tigers then took a 17-6 lead. Waverly would go on to win the set 25-12 and even the match.
West took a quick quick 2-0 lead in set three before the Tigers used a 2-0 burst to even the set 2-2. After an ace by Johnson, Waverly took control of the set, jumping to an 8-3 lead. The Senators then used a 7-2 run to tie the set 10-10. The set would then have ties at 13 and 15. After back-to-back kills, Waverly used a 6-2 run taking a 21-17 lead. Waverly extended the run to 10-4 as Stewart tallied her 15th kill of the match giving Waverly a 25-19 set three victory and a 2-1 lead in the match.
“People are putting West and us kind of at the same, and it’s nice for us to come in and put them away and show that we’re at the top," mentioned Rhodes. “We’re with Wheelersburg and South Webster; we're not at the bottom half.”
The fourth set was close throughout, as there would be nine ties in the early and midway points of the set. The Tigers then took a 16-14 lead forcing the Senators to use a timeout. Waverly then took their largest lead of the set 19-14. West then climbed back within two points using an 8-3 run cutting the lead 22-20. Waverly then pushed the lead to 24-20. Johnson then tallied an ace as the Tigers won the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Along with her 21 kills, Stewart had 2 aces and a block. Along with Oyer’s 15 kills, she finished the match 5 blocks. Sidney Johnson finished with 6 kills and 5 digs, while Faith Thornsberry had 4 kills and 3 blocks. Bailey Vulgamore also had 3 blocks. Caris Risner had 14 digs, and Izzy Smith Finished with 3 aces.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday night hosting Wheelersburg.
“Thursday we have a big game coming up against Wheelersburg, and we’ll use this game as momentum,” Rhodes said.
