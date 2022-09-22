After dropping the opening set, Waverly won the next three sets defeating Portsmouth West 3-1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20) Tuesday evening.

Behind 21 kills from Kelli Stewart and 15 kills from Hallie Oyer, the Tigers earned their eight win of the season with the victory.

