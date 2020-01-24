The Piketon Redstreaks went toe-to-toe in a tough defensive battle against the Unioto Shermans Friday night. The Redstreaks battled hard for 32 minutes but fell to the Shermans 45-40.
It was a back-and-forth first quarter, as the Redstreaks jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after a three-point basket by Brody Fuller. The teams then traded punches as the lead would change multiple times. Unioto ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to take a 12-10 lead after the first.
Unioto then jumped out to a 16-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Behind strong play from Chris Chandler and a trifecta by Tyree Harris, the Redstreaks used a 7-2 run to end the quarter, taking a 20-18 lead at the half.
The third quarter was no different than the first two, as both teams traded blows. Unioto started off the quarter by hitting two triples and taking a 24-20 lead early in the period. The Redstreaks would weather the Sherman run, tying the game at 27-27 and then 29-29. Unioto then used a 4-0 run, taking a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Redstreaks answered back using an 8-3 scoring burst to start the fourth and grabbing a 37-36 lead with just under four minutes to play. Unioto then hit a two-point basket to take a 38-37 lead before Brody Fuller hit a three to give the Redstreaks the lead back at 40-38 with just over three minutes to play.
Unioto would then use a 4-0 burst to take a 42-40 lead with under a minute to play. The Redstreaks would get a chance to tie the game but came up short as they fell 45-40 in a hard fought battle.
Brody Fuller led the Redstreaks with 11 points while Chris Chandler scored eight and Levi Gullion scored seven. Tyree Harris hit two threes, scoring six points. Tra Swayne scored four points, while Logan Nichols and Kydan Potts each scored two. The Redstreaks were also 7-for-9 from the free throw line. The Redstreaks get back in action next weekend with a pair of games, as they host the Southeastern Panthers and the Zane Trace Pioneers.
