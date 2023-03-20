Very few football colleges can boast that they have reached the double digit mark in national championships. However, one Waverly senior will be joining one within the state of Ohio in the fall.

Wyatt Crabtree made his decision official on Friday, March 10, signing with the University of Mount Union where he will suit up for the Purple Raiders, an NCAA Division III team playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.


