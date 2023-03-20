On Friday, March 10, Waverly senior football player Wyatt Crabtree signed with the University of Mount Union. He is seated between his father and Waverly Head Football Chris Crabtree and his mother Diane Crabtree. Standing behind Waverly assistant football coaches Jake Knight, Daniel Sand and Jordan Belt.
On Friday, March 10, Waverly senior football player Wyatt Crabtree signed with the University of Mount Union. He is seated between his parents Chris and Diane. Standing behind them are sisters Morgan and Sarah Crabtree. Chris Crabtree is also the head football coach of the Waverly Tigers.
Very few football colleges can boast that they have reached the double digit mark in national championships. However, one Waverly senior will be joining one within the state of Ohio in the fall.
Wyatt Crabtree made his decision official on Friday, March 10, signing with the University of Mount Union where he will suit up for the Purple Raiders, an NCAA Division III team playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
"The tradition there was definitely a factor," Crabtree said of his decision. "They have 13 national championships and a very big winning tradition there. They have a very good exercise science program. I want to be a strength coach, and I should be able to get a job as soon as I graduate from college. I like the campus and the facilities."
Crabtree is used to being a part of the recent tradition of success at Waverly, as the Tigers qualified for the playoffs and earned postseason wins in most of those years.
"It was a very successful career here, being in the playoffs all four years and being the (Southern Ohio Conference Division II) Defensive Player of the Year in my senior year," Crabtree said. "I have no regrets. I had a great time. I'm excited for the next level."
Crabtree is a four-year starter, who played on the defensive side only in his first two years. In his junior and senior years, he played on offense and defense. On the offense he was positioned at tight end. On defense he played as an outside linebacker and defensive end. He was also a key contributor on special teams.
His defensive efforts as a senior led to First Team All-SOC II, SOC II Defensive Player of the Year as well as First Team All-Southeast District and Honorable Mention All-Ohio honors in Division IV. Crabtree played defensive end and linebacker for the Tigers, depending on the matchup. He finished with 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. On offense, he also caught 20 passes for a total of 166 yards and five touchdowns.
At Mount Union, Crabtree will play outside linebacker.
"I think it is a good fit. I can rush the quarterback and play pass coverage too," Crabtree said. "They were excited to get me. In my first year, I will probably just be special teams for them because they have their whole team back. Hopefully in my sophomore or junior year I will actually get on the field."
His father, Chris Crabtree, is also the head football coach at Waverly.
"From a coach's perspective, Wyatt is someone that's been a representative of a program and what we want our athletes and players to be like," Coach Crabtree said. "He has been a great teammate and a great mentor to our young players. I'm super proud of him from a player perspective to have that opportunity to go play at Mount Union, which has such a storied history and tradition."
Coach Crabtree noted the strong academics and top-notch facilities at Mount Union as well as the coaching history for reasons to go there as a student and football player.
"If you look at the coaching staff and background of previous coaches, they are all over the place now like Ohio State and Toledo, and even the Philadelphia Eagles," Coach Crabtree said.
"Mount Union is a cradle of coaches. It is a special fraternity of coaches and a lot of the assistants are also Mount Union players. They take care of their own. It was special looking at it from a parent perspective and what they can do for him later in life. It is a pretty special place."
It is the end of an era for the father and son.
"I wondered how it was going to go at first," Wyatt Crabtree said about being coached by his father. "It worked out pretty good. I think it ended up making us closer honestly. It is going to be different not having him as a coach, but I'm excited for the change."
"From a dad perspective, I'm proud of him for what he has been able to accomplish this year being SOC II Defensive Player of the Year, making All-District and Honorable Mention All-Ohio, and the way he has handled himself over the past four years," Chris Crabtree said.
"For him to have the opportunity to play at the next level is pretty special. If you are going to go play D3 football, Mount Union is the tip of the iceberg. It is going to be different because he's going to be playing against some guys who are very good. He's going to have to go out and compete. It may take a few years. It may not. Ultimately, he's going to get developed there. Academically, they are strong and they have the program that he's strongly interested in, which will open up a lot of doors for him later in life."
