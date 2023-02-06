Western Superintendent Brock Brewster addresses the crowd at center court with members of the Steve Martin family surrounding him. Saturday’s games against Manchester were dubbed “Western vs. Cancer”, and a fundraiser was held for Martin, an alumnus of Western High School and a member of the Western Athletic Hall of Fame, as he battles cancer.
With two more victories on the court over the weekend, the Western Indians continued their recent run of success by running their streak to five wins in a row.
On the court, Western was hosting its final “Super Saturday” of the season on Feb. 4, featuring a triple header of basketball games (girls varsity, boys junior varsity and boys varsity) against the visiting Manchester Greyhounds. The trio of games was also dubbed “Western vs. Cancer” and featured a fundraiser for Western alumnus and Athletic Hall of Fame member Steve Martin and family. Martin has been battling cancer for several years. A silent auction was held and donations were collected for the family. Members of the Martin family were recognized and addressed at center court prior to the boys varsity game.
On the court, the varsity game was a battle throughout, but the Indians were able to stay in front much of the way outside of a few ties.
On the tip-off, Chase Carter pushed the ball toward Drew Haggy, who collected it for a quick layup. Carter had the next Western basket with a spin move in the paint before the Greyhounds briefly pushed ahead, 7-4. Then the Indians took off on a 10-0 run. Western never trailed again although there were several ties as the Greyhounds continued to chase.
After a Colt Henderson defensive rebound and an assist from Carter, Haggy connected on a three-pointer, bringing the game to a 7-7 tie. Kameron Janes scored the next five Western points before Carter capped the run with an inside bucket, 14-7. The Greyhounds connected on a trey before the quarter ended, trimming the lead to 14-10.
Manchester scored the first four points of the second quarter, bringing the game to a tie, 14-14. The two teams tied again at 16 before Western moved ahead with a 7-0 run. Carter started it with a trifecta. Then senior teammate Zach Teed secured a defensive rebound and later got his own rebound on the offensive end, putting the ball up and in. Then Haggy capped the run with a steal and fast break bucket, 23-16. Haggy scored again before the half came to a close, but also picked up his third personal foul. That proved to be crucial as the game continued. At the break, Western led 25-19.
“Drew Haggy is our best player. When he gets in foul trouble, it is a struggle for us offensively,” Western coach Doug Williams said. “There’s been a couple of times where he’s gotten two quick ones in the first half, but we’ve never been to the point where he had three in the first half, and then a fourth one quick in the third quarter.”
Haggy wasn’t on the floor long in the third quarter, picking up his fourth foul early. That meant teammates needed to pick up the scoring load. Carter opened with a three-pointer to extend the lead to nine, 28-19, briefly before Manchester had a corresponding shot. That pattern continued. Carter, Janes and Logan Lightle provided points for the Indians as they worked to maintain the lead. The Greyhounds finally made a run, bringing the contest to a tie at 38-38. Janes put the Indians ahead again just before the quarter ended, 40-38.
Manchester got as close as 43-42 early in the fourth quarter. At that point, Haggy returned, giving the Indians an immediate lift with a trifecta. He secured a defensive rebound on Manchester’s next possession and Janes took it right up the middle of the lane for a bucket, 48-42. The Greyhounds cut the lead to four twice and then down to three, 52-49, before Janes and Haggy produced the final points in the 57-51 win.
For Western, Carter led the way with 18 points, followed by Janes and Haggy with 16 points each. Having Haggy on the bench for an extended period of time forced other players to take on different roles.
“I told them there’s no time left. We’re getting ready to go to the tournament, and we are going to need everybody,” Williams said. “Daniel Rodriguez was not at our game last night (East) because he was sick. Ty Kerns played a big role. I said, ‘Ty, you didn’t play as much of a role today, and Daniel played well, but you just have to be ready.’ I think we have a little bit of growing up going on, even within the starting five.”
Manchester had a balanced scoring attack. Braylan Roberts produced 14 points, Drew Kennedy added 12, and Aaron Lucas provided 11.
“I’m really happy with how hard we played tonight. If someone judges them by their record (seven wins), they are mistaken because the SHAC (Southern Hills Athletic Conference) is really good,” Williams said.
“We talked all year about controlling the controllables. Things we can control are playing hard, and sitting down and guarding. Someone made a comment about our tournament run last year and said, ‘Defense travels.’ I keep telling these guys, no matter who we play against, if we play defense, we have a chance to win. Everybody knows that when you go to a new gym, it is tough to shoot. If you have a bad shooting night and you defend, you are still in the game.”
Prior to taking on Manchester, the Indians traveled to Sciotoville East and came away with a 67-60 triumph on Friday night, improving their Southern Ohio Conference Division I record to 9-4. In that game, sophomore Drew Haggy accounted for just over half of the points, scoring 34 to lead the charge. Senior teammate Chase Carter added 14.
Western has one final league game to play. They will travel to Portsmouth Notre Dame to take on the Titans on Feb. 14 for a make-up game.
