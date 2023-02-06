With two more victories on the court over the weekend, the Western Indians continued their recent run of success by running their streak to five wins in a row.

On the court, Western was hosting its final “Super Saturday” of the season on Feb. 4, featuring a triple header of basketball games (girls varsity, boys junior varsity and boys varsity) against the visiting Manchester Greyhounds. The trio of games was also dubbed “Western vs. Cancer” and featured a fundraiser for Western alumnus and Athletic Hall of Fame member Steve Martin and family. Martin has been battling cancer for several years. A silent auction was held and donations were collected for the family. Members of the Martin family were recognized and addressed at center court prior to the boys varsity game.


