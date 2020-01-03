In a battle from start to finish that took double overtime to complete, the Waverly Lady Tigers dropped a very close basketball game to the visiting Northwest Mohawks Thursday evening by a final score of 49-47.
The win by the Lady Mohawks keeps them in second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings. They improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SOC II, trailing Wheelersburg which remains perfect in conference competition. The Lady Tigers drop to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the SOC II.
It was a slow start for the Lady Tigers, who fell behind the visiting Lady Mohawks 11-4 after one quarter of play. Waverly cranked up the defense and added some offense, pulling within three at the half, 18-15.
The rest of the game was a battle, as it was tied 24-24 at the end of the third quarter. Northwest nearly won it in regulation, but Waverly junior Carli Knight had the shot to force overtime, tying the game at 34-34.
"We battled and competed all night long. I like the way we responded after getting off to a slow start," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "Carli made a big basket at the end of the game to tie it up. She made an aggressive drive to the basket from the wing to send it to overtime."
Points were at a premium in the first overtime session, as both teams added two points to remain tied at 36-36. Then the scoring picked up in the second overtime as the two teams battled for the win. Ultimately, the Lady Mohawks took the contest 49-47.
"We had a great opportunity in the second overtime, but made too many mistakes in the last minute," said Bonifield. "We'll need to rebound quickly as we play at Jackson on Saturday."
Zoiee Smith led Waverly with 14 points, six assists and three steals. Paige Carter turned in a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kelli Stewart added four points and eight rebounds. Carli Knight had eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Raelynn Dale also had five rebounds and two points.
For Northwest, Keirah Potts led with 17 points, followed by Haidyn Wamsley with 13 points and Valerie Copas with 10 points.
After heading to Jackson on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will be back home and will resume SOC II play when they entertain the Valley Lady Indians.
NHS;-;11;7;6;10;2;13;-;49
WHS;-;4;11;9;10;2;11;-;47
NORTHWEST (49) — Valerie Copas 2 2 0-2 10, Haidyn Wamsley 2 1 6-8 13, Keirah Potts 7 0 3-4 17, Ava Jenkins 3 0 1-1 7, Reagan Lewis 0 0 0-2 0, Kloe Montgomery 1 0 0-4 2, TOTALS 15 3 10-21 49.
WAVERLY (47) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-2 4, Carli Knight 3 0 2-5 8, Michaela Rhoads 1 1 0-0 5, Lydia Brown 0 0 0-2 0, Raelynn Dale 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 3 1 5-6 14, Sarah Thompson 0 0 1-2 1, Paige Carter 5 0 1-3 11, TOTALS 16 2 9-20 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.