Waverly's Jase Hurd looks for running room after finding a hole in the Miami Trace defensive front in the Tigers' 42-39 comeback win Friday night. Hurd had 32 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE - The Waverly Tigers scored 14 points in the last three minutes of the game to complete a tremendous 42-39 comeback win over the Miami Trace Panthers, Friday night.
The Tigers trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter, when Jase Hurd picked off Miami Trace quarterback Trey Robinette, and returned the ball inside the Panthers' 5-yard line. Two plays later, Tigers quarterback Mason Kelly found Wyatt Crabtree from three yards out to make the halftime score 20-7.
In the second half, the Tigers found their ground attack. On the opening possession of the second half, the Tigers marched 77 yards on eight plays and scored on a Jase Hurd five-yard touchdown run.
Miami Trace answered with Robinette finding Coledon May from 18 yards out to put the Panthers up 27-14. The drive was aided by two third down penalties against the Tigers.
On the next Tiger possession, Mason Kelly hooked up with Hudson Kelly on a 37-yard touchdown strike to pull the Tigers within six with 6:32 to go in the third quarter.
When Mason Kelly found Mason Pollard from 19 yards out with 4:19 to play in the third quarter the Tigers took their first lead of the game 28-27.
The Tigers scored on their first three possessions of the second half, while Miami Trace only scored once in the third quarter.
By the time the fourth quarter began, Miami Trace had started to move the ball and had set up shop, First and Goal inside the Waverly 5 yard line, but the Tigers defense held the Panthers to a field goal to put Miami Trace back in the lead 30-28 with 11:51 left in the contest.
Miami Trace forced a Waverly turnover on the ensuing possession and set its offense up with a short field. Once again the Waverly defense made the Panthers settle for a field goal to make it a five-point game 33-28.
The apparent “knock-out” punch came when Kelly threw his third pick of the night and two plays later Robinnette found Gage Stuckey from seven yards out to put Miami Trace up 11 after the two-point conversion failed with just 8:01 left in the game.
But Waverly wasn’t going away with a fight. With 2:15 left Kelly again found his brother from 17 yards away to cut the lead to five, But to pull off the comeback, Waverly had to recover an onside kick, which is virtually impossible.
The Tigers executed the perfect onside kick and set up shop at the Panthers 45 yard line. With 1:57 left, Hurd plowed into the end zone from seven yards out and added the two-point conversion to take a one-point lead the Tigers tacked on the two point conversion and led 42-39.
Waverly recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and was able to run out the clock.
Mason Kelly was 15 for 30 for 168 yards; he had four touchdowns and three interceptions. Hudson Kelly grabbed six passes for 113 yards and had a pair of scores. Hurd had 216 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns on the evening. Peyton Harris had 10 carries for 60 yards.
The Tigers travel to Johnstown Friday night to face off the Johnnies from Johnstown-Monroe.
