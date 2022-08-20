Hurd

Waverly's Jase Hurd looks for running room after finding a hole in the Miami Trace defensive front in the Tigers' 42-39 comeback win Friday night. Hurd had 32 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE - The Waverly Tigers scored 14 points in the last three minutes of the game to complete a tremendous 42-39 comeback win over the Miami Trace Panthers, Friday night.

The Tigers trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter, when Jase Hurd picked off Miami Trace quarterback Trey Robinette, and returned the ball inside the Panthers' 5-yard line. Two plays later, Tigers quarterback Mason Kelly found Wyatt Crabtree from three yards out to make the halftime score 20-7.

