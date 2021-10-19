The Waverly Lady Tigers hosted the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons in a Division II sectional semifinal volleyball matchup Monday evening. In a battle that went five sets, the Falcons defeated the Tigers 3-2 (16-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-12).
“We came out and killed them in the first two sets. I brought my girls into the huddle after the first two (sets) and told them it’s tournament time," said Waverly head coach Aleah Rhodes. "Normally, most of the time during the season, when you kill someone in the first two you have that confidence that you're going to kill them in that third set. But tournament time is something different. Nobody’s quitting. Nobody’s going to give up. Our girls didn’t quit and gave it everything they had, but they (Fairfield Union) stepped it up and were blocking everything and getting every ball.”
Waverly jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead in the first set. Fairfield Union then tied the set at 6 and 7 before Waverly took a 10-8 lead. After back-to-back kills from Kelli Stewart and a hitting error by the Falcons, the Tigers then went up 13-8, forcing Fairfield Union to call a timeout. Waverly then built their largest lead of the set going up 19-10. Fairfield Union then made it 23-16, but a kill from Hallie Oyer and a Falcon hitting error gave Waverly a 25-16 first set victory.
The Falcons took an early 5-2 lead in the second set. Waverly then tied the set at 5 and 6. The Tigers then scored three straight points in the middle of the set taking a 16-11 lead. The Tigers then made it an 8-0 run taking a 21-11 lead. Faith Thornsberry collected a kill to end the set giving the Tigers a 25-14 set win and a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Fairfield Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The Tigers used a 4-1 run to cut the lead to 8-4. The Falcons would go up 19-10 towards the end of the set. Waverly then used a 5-0 run to cut the Falcons' lead to 23-17. Fairfield Union would take the third set 25-18 and cut the lead to 2-1.
The fourth set started out with an early 5-5 tie. Waverly then used a 3-0 scoring run to go up 8-5. The Tigers would then go up 15-11 in the middle of the set. The Falcons used a 3-0 run to tie the set 17-17. The set would go back and forth, as there would be a tie at 19 before the Falcons went up 21-19. Fairfield Union tied the match 2-2 as they won the fourth set 25-19.
Waverly jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the fifth set. The set would then be tied at 5, and 6. Fairfield Union then went up 10-6. Kelli Stewart then sparked a 3-0 Tiger run, tallying a kill cutting the Falcon lead to 10-9. Waverly tied the set 10-10. The Falcons took a hard fought fifth set 15-12.
“They didn’t give up and battled the whole time. I told them it’s going to have to be a battle after battle, and I thought they really stepped up,” said Rhodes.
Statistically leading the Tigers was Annie Silcott who had 12 kills, 15 digs and 1 block. Kelli Stewart finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and a block. Hallie Oyer tallied 7 kills and an ace. Delaney Tackett had 3 kills and 2 aces. Abbie Marshall finished with 13 digs and 2 kills. Faith Thornsberry tallied 2 kills, 1 ace and 2 blocks. Caris Risner had 7 digs, and Trista Howard had 4 digs.
“I feel like this whole program has been taken to the next level. We saw some girls (whose) skill level went 10 times up this year — girls that people didn’t even know that they played last year," said Rhodes. "We’re building a culture here knowing what’s right, what’s not right, and knowing how you have to act if you want to be that next level type of team. I thought we made some huge strides in that this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.