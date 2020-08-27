#;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Gr.

1;Chase Carter;6-1;200;TE/LB;10

2;Logan Clemmons;5-10;175;WR/DB;12

3;Wyatt Hines;5-10;165;QB;11

4;Devon Conley;5-10;155;WR/DB;11

5;Alex Jones;5-9;140;WR/DB;10

7;Gage Denny;6-0;165;WR/DB;12

11;Abe McBee;5-9;170;QB/DB;9

12;Dillion Mattox;5-9;180;RB/LB;12

18;Colten Denny;5-10;180;WR/DB;12

22;Clayton Beasley;5-6;170;RB/LB;10

24;Dillon Morton;5-11;220;TE/LB;9

34;Ty Beasley;5-5;110;WR/DB;9

40;Landon Reinsmith;5-10;150;RB/LB;9

42;Nathan Havens;5-8;145;WR/DB;9

44;Kieran Young;5-9;140;WR/DB;9

45;Chaz Arndt;5-5;130;WR/DB;9

48;Charlie Williams;5-10;145;OL/DL;9

52;Braydon Webb;5-10;235;OL/LB;10

55;Matt Conley;5-8;200;OL/DL;12

56;Kyle Beasley;5-11;220;OL/LB;11

58;Jacob Johnson;6-2;290;OL/DL;10

59;Trevor Lagard;5-10;200;OL/DL;9

60;Jake Tribby;6-3;225;OL/DL;12

61;Ethan Satterfield;6-0;240;OL/DL;9

64;Tyler Scott;6-0;240;OL/DL;9

68;Charlie Martin;6-0;255;OL/DL;9

70;Michael Cantrell;6-3;175;OL/LB;11

72;Laken Tomlison;6-2;285;OL/DL;10

73;Justin Bradley;6-0;260;OL/DL;9

75;K.J. Reinsmith;6-2;255;OL/DL;10

78;Kaleb Bandy;5-10;285;OL/DL;9

79;Malik Harris;6-2;335;OL/DL;10

81;Jace White;5-11;145;WR/LB;9

82;Evan Lagard;5-10;165;OL/LB;9

84;Bryce Myers;6-4;180;WR/LB;12

85;Braylen Lamerson;5-7;170;OL/DL;9

87;Teagan Werner;5-6;145;WR/DB;9

89;Brayden Williams;6-2;185;TE/DE;11

Head Coach: Scott Tomlison

Assistant Coaches: Chad Knittel, Nolan Yates, Seth Bledsoe and Travis Lagard

Manager: Brandon Reed

