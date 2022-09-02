Pike County’s high school soccer teams continued varsity action this past week.
The following sections offer a glimpse into the action for the Western, Waverly and Piketon teams.
PIKETON GIRLS
The Lady Redstreaks came out victorious Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 against West Union with a score of 7-2.
Piketon was led by Olivia MacCrae with four goals, followed by Whitney Dean with three goals.
In a post on the team’s Facebook page, the coaching staff credited an outstanding performance by a very strong midfield, a remarkable performance by a very strong back four on defense, and an outstanding game from Natalie Cooper between the goalposts.
Up next, the Lady Redstreaks will travel to Minford on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for a 5 p.m contest.
PIKETON BOYS
Following the girls game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Piketon boys varsity soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with the visiting West Union Dragons.
For the Redstreaks, Dane Morgensen provided one goal and also assisted Drake Beekman on his goal. Keeper Oren Harris saved 88 percent of the shots on goal that the Dragons took.
The Redstreaks will play at home Tuesday evening and face the visiting Wellston Rockets at 6 p.m.
WAVERLY BOYS
On Thursday evening, the Waverly Tigers took on the Minford Falcons at Raidiger Field, suffering a 7-1 defeat.
Waverly senior David Boyer had the lone goal, scoring unassisted.
The Tigers will travel to Jackson Tuesday evening for a non-league match at 6:30 p.m.
WAVERLY GIRLS
On Thursday evening in Southern Ohio Conference play, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered an 8-0 defeat at the feet of the visiting Minford Lady Falcons.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action at home Tuesday evening and will face Washington Court House at 6 p.m.
WESTERN
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Western suffered a 4-0 defeat in a battle with the Westfall Mustangs.
On Thursday, Western started Southern Ohio Conference Division I play in a home match against the Ironton St. Joseph Flyers. Ultimately, the Indians fell 7-1.
Ayden Riggs was credited with the lone goal for the Indians, coming on an assist from Kameron Janes.
Western moved to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the SOC I. Saturday’s home game against Madison Plains has been canceled. The Indians will continue SOC I play at Clay on Tuesday evening.
