Pike County’s high school soccer teams continued varsity action this past week.

The following sections offer a glimpse into the action for the Western, Waverly and Piketon teams.

Olivia MacCrae

Olivia MacCrae
Dane Morgensen

Dane Morgensen
Harris-Riggs soccer

Waverly senior Graydon Harris and junior Bryson Riggs team up to deflect the ball away from a Minford player in Thursday night’s match at Raidiger Field.
Morgan Crabtree kick

Waverly senior Morgan Crabtree intercepts a pass from a Minford player and redirects it toward a teammate during the second half of Thursday evening’s home game at Raidiger Field.
Ayden Riggs

Ayden Riggs

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments