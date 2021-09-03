Waverly hit the road for the first time in the 2021 season Friday night as they traveled to Chillicothe to take on the Unioto Shermans.
Behind 299 passing yards and 3 touchdowns by Wade Futhey, 122 rushing yards from Jase Hurd, and 173 receiving yards by Penn Morrison, the Tigers earned a 47-10 road victory over the Shermans.
After Unioto received the opening kick, the Waverly defense quickly forced a three-and-out and would take over at midfield with 10:02 to go in the first quarter. The Tigers offense then got off to a fast start as Penn Morrison took a jet sweep on the first Waverly offensive play of the game to the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:52 to play in the first.
Unioto then moved the ball into Waverly territory on their next drive to the 37-yard line. A few plays later in the drive on 4th-and-6 the Waverly defense came up with a sack, stopping the Shermans on downs and taking over at the 39.
On the next Tiger drive, Unioto would nearly come away with an interception as the ball was deflected, but Morrison would catch the deflected pass for a 51 yard gain to set the Tigers up 1st-and-goal. A play later, Jase Hurd ran it in from 3 yards out to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first.
The Tigers forced another three-and-out on the next Unioto possession and would move the ball into Sherman territory before the first quarter expired. Waverly couldn’t convert on a 4th-and-goal later in the drive, as Unioto would take over with 10:23 in the half.
Morrison then gave the momentum back to the Tigers, as he intercepted a Unioto pass. Waverly took possession at the 25-yard line with 7:12 to go in the second quarter. Twenty one seconds later, Hurd found the end zone for the second time on a 21-yard rush to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
On the next Tiger defensive possession, Wyatt Crabtree collected a sack on third down, forcing Unioto to punt. Waverly took over at the Sherman 44-yard line with 2:56 to go in the half. The Tigers would face 3rd-and-long on their next drive after a few penalties. Waverly would get some yardage, back but couldn’t convert on fourth down.
Unioto got on the board with 18 seconds left to play in the half as Sherman quarterback Newton Hoops connected with Blake Hoops for a 6-yard score cutting the Tiger lead 21-7 going into halftime.
“I thought in the first quarter things were rolling. Then we got to the second quarter and it was a little funky with all the penalties," said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
"I told the guys it’s a good learning experience for us to get over that emotional thing and don’t let your emotions get too big. You still have to execute and do things the right way, so it’s a good learning moment for us. I think once we got that over with, we wanted to get into the half and be sharp and crisp and execute. I think we did a good job of that in the second half."
After starting the second half with the ball, Waverly quickly moved it down the field into Unioto territory. Facing a 4th-and-8 from the 23, Wade Futhey connected with Mark Stulley for a 23-yard touchdown pass giving the Tigers a 28-7 lead with 10:19 to go in the third.
Unioto picked up a pair of first downs on the next drive but would be forced to punt, as the Tigers would take over at their own 14-yard line with 7:47 in the third.
Futhey then found his brother Will Futhey on the next Waverly drive from 33 yards out to give the Tigers a 35-7 lead with 5:44 to go in the third.
On the ensuing drive, the Shermans took the ball into Waverly territory. Unioto would cut the Waverly lead to 35-10, as Lucas Hanes connected on a 33-yard field goal with 11:46 to go in the game. The Shermans then tried an onside kick but J.T. Barnett recovered the football and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 41-10 lead with 11:34 left to play.
Waverly would score their final touchdown of the night with 8:02 left as Futhey hooked up with Morrison for a 15-yard touchdown as the Tigers would win 47-10 to improve to 3-0.
“I felt like we maybe left some points out there in the first half and probably left some touchdowns out there. I feel like we need to go out and play sharper, cleaner football, and that’s what we really wanted to do coming out of halftime,'' said Crabtree.
“It’s nice to see the run game get established and Penn (Morrison) is a great athlete. He’s had a great season so far on both sides of the ball with multiple interceptions and touchdowns. Will (Futhey) was one of those guys last year, and he has a target on his back. Everyone is trying to cover him (Will), and it benefits Penn a little bit; so, it’s pick your poison with those two,” mentioned Crabtree about the Tigers offensive contributions.
Statistically, Wade Futhey was 18-for-25 for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hudson Kelley was 1-for-1 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown. Morrison had 7 receptions for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mark Stulley had 6 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Will Futhey had 4 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Crabtree had a catch for 13 yards.
Jase Hurd carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. J.T. Barnett returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The Tigers totaled 468 yards and only allowed 181. Waverly had 21 first downs, and Unioto had 15. Waverly had 12 penalties for 110 yards and Unioto had 2 for 33 yards. Both teams were 1-for-3 on fourth down conversions.
Next up for the Tigers they will travel to Chillicothe and take on the Cavaliers. “That’s an uncommon opponent," said Crabtree. "We haven’t played them I’ve known ever so we got to get the film and get to work and just prepare and go out and execute the game plan on both sides of the ball."
