Former Beaver High School track star Richard Claude Tomblin recently passed away.
Tomblin was born Sept. 12, 1944 and passed away Aug. 11, 2021 at the age of 76.
Claude was a proud 1963 graduate of Beaver High School. He was considered the top half-mile and mile runner in the Southeastern Ohio District. He placed third place in his sophomore and senior years in high school in the Ohio state high school track meet during those two years in Columbus.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church (1207 N. 11th Ave, Hanford, California 93230). A burial will be held on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Paul's Chapel United Baptist Church, located at 500-700 Ohio 776, Jackson, OH 45640.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Alzheimer's research at the website: https://www.alz.org .
