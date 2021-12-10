A balanced attack led to a home victory for the Western Lady Indians Thursday night, Dec. 2, as they defeated the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers by a score of 42-34.
A strong start led to an early lead that Western never relinquished. Five different Lady Indians combined for 25 points in the opening quarter. Kenzi Ferneau and Chloe Beekman each scored seven points, followed by Jordyn Rittenhouse with five, Taylor Grooms with four and Alyssa Marhoover with two. Defensively, Western prevented St. Joseph from reaching double figure scoring in that opening quarter, taking a 25-7 lead into the second.
From that point forward, Western was able to stay in front en route to the 42-34 win.
Beekman finished with 14 points to lead the charge for Western, followed by Ferneau with nine points and Rittenhouse with eight points.
ISJHS — 7 9 10 8 — 34
WHS — 25 4 6 7 — 42
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (34) — Bella Whaley 2 3 2-2 15, Laiken Unger 2 0 1-2 5, Gracie Damron 3 1 1-2 9, Addie Philabaum 1 0 1-2 3, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Litton 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 5-6 34.
WESTERN (42) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 1 1-3 8, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 1 1 2-6 7, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 0-0 4, Chloe Beekman 3 2 2-2 14, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 2-5 9, TOTALS 10 5 7-16 42.
On Monday night, the Lady Indians traveled into Scioto County to match up with the Southern Ohio Conference Division I defending champion Notre Dame Lady Titans, suffering a 52-25 loss.
A rough opening quarter saw Western fall behind by double digits, 13-2, as Chloe Beekman produced the lone basket for the Lady Indians.
Western rallied in the second quarter, outscoring Notre Dame 14-12 by spreading the ball around. Jordyn Rittenhouse generated six points to lead the charge, while Kenzi Ferneau and Beekman added three, and Kerrigan Marhoover had a basket. At the half, Western had cut the lead to nine, 25-16.
However, Notre Dame’s defense played the third quarter like the first, limiting Western to just one bucket, which came from Ferneau. The Lady Titans added 20 points to the scoreboard to go up 45-18 and take control.
Each team added seven points in the final quarter. Western’s Breleigh Tackett had three on a bucket and a free throw, while Beekman and Ferneau each had a basket.
Ferneau and Beekman finished with seven points each to lead Western in scoring, followed by Rittenhouse with six points.
Notre Dame was led by Katie Strickland with 14 points, followed by Annie Dettwiller with 12 points.
WHS — 2 14 2 7 — 25
NDHS — 13 12 20 7 — 52
WESTERN (25) — Breleigh Tackett 1 0 1-2 3, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 1 1-2 6, Kerrigan Marhoover 1 0 0-2 2, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Arieanna Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Beekman 3 0 1-2 7, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 0-4 7, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 2 3-12 25.
NOTRE DAME (52) — Lilly Madden 1 1 0-2 5, Kamryn Bradford 1 0 0-0 2, Annie Dettwiller 4 0 4-5 12, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 1 0-0 3, Annabelle Ball 0 2 0-0 6, Kaylyn Darden 1 0 0-0 2, Mallory Borland 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 3 0 0-0 6, Katie Strickland 7 0 0-0 14, Alivia Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Taylor Laswell 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 4 4-7 52.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Lady Indians returned to their home court and powered their way to a 61-50 win over New Boston.
Western staked a double-digit lead by outscoring New Boston 21-11 in the opening quarter. Senior Chloe Beekman led with seven points, followed by Jordyn Rittenhouse with six points, and Taylor Grooms and Kenzi Ferneau with four points each.
The Lady Indians padded their lead by outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-11 in the second quarter to go up 38-23. Rittenhouse added six more points to her total in the second quarter, followed by Alyssa Marhoover with four points. Ferneau connected on a trey, while Grooms, Beekman and Kerrigan Marhoover each added two points.
New Boston’s best quarter was the third, as the Lady Tigers put up 15 points. Western added nine, keeping the lead at 47-38.
In the final frame, Western spread the scoring around, as Beekman, Alyssa Marhoover, Grooms, and Rittenhouse combined for 14 points, while New Boston had three players combine for 12 points.
In the win, Jordyn Rittenhouse led Western with 20 points, followed by Chloe Beekman with 14 points and Taylor Grooms with 10 points. New Boston was led by Kenzi Whitley, who scored 24 points.
NBHS — 11 12 15 12 — 50
WHS — 21 17 9 14 — 61
NEW BOSTON (50) — Kenzi Whitley 7 4 0-0 26, Dylan O’Rourke 1 0 2-4 4, Candence Williams 0 2 2-2 8, Cassie Williams 2 0 1-2 5, McKylie Voiers 2 1 0-2 7, TOTALS
WESTERN (61) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sophie Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 5 1-2 20, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 2-2 2, Taylor Grooms 5 0 0-0 10, Alyssa Marhoover 3 0 2-2 8, Chloe Beekman 4 1 3-3 14, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 16 7 8-9 61.
With those results, Western moves to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in SOC I play. The Lady Indians will travel to Symmes Valley on Monday before returning home to take on Clay on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
